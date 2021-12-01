The Most Heroic Moms of 2021

Alyssa DeWitt was five months pregnant and enjoying a day at the beach with her three children when she noticed three girls in Lake Michigan struggling in the rough water.

"They were literally drowning in front of my eyes and there was not one person on that side of the beach I could scream to for help," DeWitt, 27, of Manistee, Michigan, wrote on Facebook. "I pulled them up the pier wall, with the waves slamming into me and throwing the kids all over the place...I was going to do whatever I had to do. I'm beyond thankful I was where I was and that those kids get to live another day."