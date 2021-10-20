These Big Brothers Dress Up and Make Halloween a Special Time for Their Little Sister
A video of the fun annual gathering over the years has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 21 million views
Four years ago, Patti Schmidt realized that her youngest child, 5-year-old Avery, would never have the joy of Halloween trick or treating with same-age siblings, so the photographer created a new family tradition.
Each fall, Patti, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, has asked her grown sons — Larry, 28, Patrick, 26, and Gavin, 22 — to join in a costume photo shoot with their baby sister.
Starting with the Wizard of Oz in 2017, Schmidt used creative camera angles to photograph a then 1-year-old Avery "flying" above them as Dorothy on a nearby beach.
Each year since, themes have included Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Princess Bride.
This year's costume, however, remains under wraps.
"They laugh a lot during the shoots," Patti, 50, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
The proud mom's video of the moments on her TikTok account (@pattiaveryschmidt) has more than 21 million views, giving her kids a taste of internet fame — but the guys' main motivation is bringing a smile to their sister's face.
"The boys are good sports," she says. "They adore Avery."
Patti — who also shared the video and additional photos on Instagram (@pattischmidt), where she has over 194,000 followers — thinks up each year's costume themes.
Making the process even more exciting, she surprises all the siblings with her creative direction.
"It's fun," says Patrick, a professional surfer, "and Avery has a blast."
With Halloween just days away, fans will soon be able to see what the family has planned for 2021.
