Baby Boom! Houston Woman Gives Birth to 3 Sets of Twins in 9 Minutes: 'This Is Miraculous!'

A Texas woman is doing well after giving birth to six babies all within nine minutes of each other at a Houston hospital last week.

Thelma Chiaka welcomed two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls between 4:50 a.m. and 4:59 a.m. local time on March 15 at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas, the hospital announced.

“The babies were born at weights ranging from one pound, 12 ounces and two pounds, 14 ounces,” hospital officials said in the statement. “They are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit.”

The odds of having sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion, the statement read.

Chiaka has named her daughters Zina and Zuriel, according to the hospital, but it is unclear whether she has chosen names for her sons.

A photo shared by the hospital showed a smiling Chiaka in a hospital bed with a relative, Ebere Ofor, and three doctors at her side.

Hospital staff shared the news in a Facebook post, and social media users flocked to the comment section to weigh in on the births.

“Woooooow this is miraculous, mama your [sic] are really blessed. congratulations be strong happy always,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I could not imagine giving birth to 6 babies but at least you can say your [sic] done now and get the baby stages all over at one time! Congrats momma I bet their [sic] all gorgeous.”

One social media user even encouraged Chiaka to take advantage of her newfound “luck.”

“Go get a powerball ticket with that kind of luck you could be the next half a billionaire….” they commented.