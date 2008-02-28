The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"It's fun trying to get pregnant."
– Gwen Stefani, on the process of baby making, to V magazine
"Clothes!"
– Johnny Depp, on what he was wearing on the red carpet at the Oscars
"I don't know a lot about balls."
– Ellen DeGeneres, to Heidi Klum, during a cooking segment on her show
"You had to be painting toes and blow-drying hair."
– Ben Affleck, on teaming up with Jimmy Kimmel to spoof Sarah Silverman's video with Matt Damon, to EW
"You know when you go around to your aunty's and the little chihuahua gets on your leg because they think it's something else? That's my relationship with Ryan. It's like: Off!"
– Simon Cowell, on how he gets along with Ryan Seacrest, on Live with Regis amp Kelly
"My cheeks hurt, I'm so happy."
– Drew Barrymore, on beau Justin Long, who replied: "She makes my cheeks hurt, too," to Vogue
"I feel like we're oldly-weds."
– Kate Beckinsale, on how being married for four years to director Len Wiseman is a long time by Hollywood standards, to Daily Express
"It's double the love, and it's also double the crying and the screaming."
– Diddy, giving advice to ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as a parent of twins
"I like Barack. He's like a great boyfriend. He's a great talker. You wake up the next morning and you go: 'I don't know how I took my clothes off.'"
– Sherri Shepherd, on Barack Obama's charisma, on The View
"Angelina Jolie couldn't be here – it's hard to find 17 babysitters on Oscar night."
– Oscar host Jon Stewart, explaining Jolie's absence from the ceremony