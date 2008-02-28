The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Gwen Stefani enjoys making babies, Ben Affleck's pedicure, plus more from Drew Barrymore and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Brian Zak/Sipa

"It's fun trying to get pregnant."
Gwen Stefani, on the process of baby making, to V magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

"Clothes!"
Johnny Depp, on what he was wearing on the red carpet at the Oscars

3 of 10

Credit: Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros

"I don't know a lot about balls."
Ellen DeGeneres, to Heidi Klum, during a cooking segment on her show

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Richard Cartwrght/ABC

"You had to be painting toes and blow-drying hair."
Ben Affleck, on teaming up with Jimmy Kimmel to spoof Sarah Silverman's video with Matt Damon, to EW

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: McMullan CO/Sipa

"You know when you go around to your aunty's and the little chihuahua gets on your leg because they think it's something else? That's my relationship with Ryan. It's like: Off!"
Simon Cowell, on how he gets along with Ryan Seacrest, on Live with Regis amp Kelly

6 of 10

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma

"My cheeks hurt, I'm so happy."
Drew Barrymore, on beau Justin Long, who replied: "She makes my cheeks hurt, too," to Vogue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Riquet/Bauer Griffin; Inset: Janet Gough/Celebrity Photo

"I feel like we're oldly-weds."
Kate Beckinsale, on how being married for four years to director Len Wiseman is a long time by Hollywood standards, to Daily Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty

"It's double the love, and it's also double the crying and the screaming."
Diddy, giving advice to ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as a parent of twins

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: John Barrett/GLOBE

"I like Barack. He's like a great boyfriend. He's a great talker. You wake up the next morning and you go: 'I don't know how I took my clothes off.'"
Sherri Shepherd, on Barack Obama's charisma, on The View

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Reuters/Gary Hershorn /Landov

"Angelina Jolie couldn't be here – it's hard to find 17 babysitters on Oscar night."
– Oscar host Jon Stewart, explaining Jolie's absence from the ceremony

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff