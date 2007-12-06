The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Hayden's unlikely comparison, plus more from Victoria Beckham, Katherine Heigl and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN; WENN

"For God know what reason, they compare me to Lindsay Lohan!"

Hayden Panettiere, on certain media coverage of her, to Teen magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: John Sciulli/BEImages

"It's a very narrow window. He's getting a little long in the tooth so this was probably his last crack at it."

Ben Affleck, on why he lobbied for Matt Damon to be PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, on Live with Regis and Kelly

3 of 10

Credit: Lisa Rose/JPI

"I'm one of those women who always thinks it's better to play it cool and keep them wanting more but I really threw myself at him. I broke all the rules."

Katherine Heigl, on going against her nature and pursuing her fiancé Josh Kelley, to Vanity Fair

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Richard Lam/AP

"I'm so camp. I'm such a gay man trying to get out."

Victoria Beckham, on why she loves her gay fans, in Elle

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

"John and I have to hire a babysitter just to get some."

Rachael Ray, on how her pooch Isaboo is ruining her sex life

6 of 10

"Seventy-seven."

Snoop Dogg's 8-year-old daughter Cori, telling Ellen

DeGeneres how old her dad says she has to be before she can have a boyfriend

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"To all girls with butts, boobs, hips and a waist, put on a bikini – put it on and stay strong."

Jennifer Love Hewitt, after being criticized for showing off her curves

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"While the other guy's sleeping, I'm working. While the other guy's eating, I'm working. While the other guy's making love – I mean, I'm making love, too, but I'm working really hard at it!"

Will Smith, discussing his work ethic, on 60 Minutes

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: INF

"It's melons to tangerines."

Sweeney Todd star Helena Bonham Carter, telling Playboy how her breast size changed while filming due to pregnancy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Heidi Gutman/NBC

"You can buy videotapes in which you can see her bejanis!"

Tina Fey, on why Paris Hilton is not a good role model, to Playboy

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff