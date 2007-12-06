The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"For God know what reason, they compare me to Lindsay Lohan!"
– Hayden Panettiere, on certain media coverage of her, to Teen magazine
"It's a very narrow window. He's getting a little long in the tooth so this was probably his last crack at it."
– Ben Affleck, on why he lobbied for Matt Damon to be PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"I'm one of those women who always thinks it's better to play it cool and keep them wanting more but I really threw myself at him. I broke all the rules."
– Katherine Heigl, on going against her nature and pursuing her fiancé Josh Kelley, to Vanity Fair
"I'm so camp. I'm such a gay man trying to get out."
– Victoria Beckham, on why she loves her gay fans, in Elle
"John and I have to hire a babysitter just to get some."
– Rachael Ray, on how her pooch Isaboo is ruining her sex life
"Seventy-seven."
– Snoop Dogg's 8-year-old daughter Cori, telling Ellen
DeGeneres how old her dad says she has to be before she can have a boyfriend
"To all girls with butts, boobs, hips and a waist, put on a bikini – put it on and stay strong."
– Jennifer Love Hewitt, after being criticized for showing off her curves
"While the other guy's sleeping, I'm working. While the other guy's eating, I'm working. While the other guy's making love – I mean, I'm making love, too, but I'm working really hard at it!"
– Will Smith, discussing his work ethic, on 60 Minutes
"It's melons to tangerines."
– Sweeney Todd star Helena Bonham Carter, telling Playboy how her breast size changed while filming due to pregnancy
"You can buy videotapes in which you can see her bejanis!"
– Tina Fey, on why Paris Hilton is not a good role model, to Playboy