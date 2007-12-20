The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"It's like there's one or two things the public knows about every famous person. With me, everyone knows I wet my pants onstage and had a crystal-meth addiction. That sucks. You have to laugh."
– Fergie, on wetting herself during a performance, to Blender
"There was an image of me as this cute 'n' cuddly guy, which, in as far as it got me laid, I didn't mind too much."
– Michael J. Fox, on his star status during the Family Ties era, to Esquire
"It's something that you have to experience in your life, but I think my first kiss, I was 7 and it was really yucky."
– Hilary Swank, to MoviesOnline.com
"Usually the triumph of my day is, you know, everybody making it to the potty."
– Julia Roberts, on her average day, to Matt Lauer on Today
"They need to get their asses out of nightclubs and have a barbecue with their –ing family once a week. It's not rocket science."
– Family man Dave Grohl, on celebrity train wrecks, to Maxim
"Of all days, my mother is here!"
– Ellen DeGeneres, while being taught Carmen Electra's "Aerobic Striptease"
"Do you get white wine or red wine to go with Quaaludes?"
– Joan Rivers, on the trouble of buying a gift for daughter Melissa's friend Lindsay Lohan, to Martha Stewart
"My wish? I think, like the birthday card says, world peace and breast implants."
– Kelly Ripa, on her wish for the new year
"Right now, Jessica Simpson is not a fan favorite – in this locker room or
in Texas Stadium."
– Dallas Cowboys player Terrell Owens, on Tony Romo having the second worst outing of his career Sunday while his recent date Simpson watched in the stands. Owens later apologized and said he was joking.