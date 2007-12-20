The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Fergie's infamous rites of passage, plus more from Julia Roberts, Kelly Ripa and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: evan/INF

"It's like there's one or two things the public knows about every famous person. With me, everyone knows I wet my pants onstage and had a crystal-meth addiction. That sucks. You have to laugh."

Fergie, on wetting herself during a performance, to Blender

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: NBC /Everett Collection

"There was an image of me as this cute 'n' cuddly guy, which, in as far as it got me laid, I didn't mind too much."

Michael J. Fox, on his star status during the Family Ties era, to Esquire

3 of 10

Credit: Chris Polk/WireImage

"It's something that you have to experience in your life, but I think my first kiss, I was 7 and it was really yucky."

Hilary Swank, to MoviesOnline.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Fame Pictures

"Usually the triumph of my day is, you know, everybody making it to the potty."

Julia Roberts, on her average day, to Matt Lauer on Today

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Ramey

"They need to get their asses out of nightclubs and have a barbecue with their –ing family once a week. It's not rocket science."

– Family man Dave Grohl, on celebrity train wrecks, to Maxim

6 of 10

"Of all days, my mother is here!"

Ellen DeGeneres, while being taught Carmen Electra's "Aerobic Striptease"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: BIG PICTURES/ Bauer-Griffin; Ramirez/ JFX

"Do you get white wine or red wine to go with Quaaludes?"

Joan Rivers, on the trouble of buying a gift for daughter Melissa's friend Lindsay Lohan, to Martha Stewart

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Startraks

"My wish? I think, like the birthday card says, world peace and breast implants."

Kelly Ripa, on her wish for the new year

Advertisement

9 of 10

"Well, you can't tell when babies are tripping."

– Director Adam McKay, after Will Ferrell joked that he slipped acid into McKay's baby Pearl's ginger beer while shooting their hit viral video

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: LM Otero/ AP

"Right now, Jessica Simpson is not a fan favorite – in this locker room or

in Texas Stadium."

– Dallas Cowboys player Terrell Owens, on Tony Romo having the second worst outing of his career Sunday while his recent date Simpson watched in the stands. Owens later apologized and said he was joking.

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff