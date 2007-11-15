The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I'm actually a drama-free person."
– Heidi Montag, confusing America, to Blender
"I treat my cheeks like breasts in a push-up bra. I just reach down in there, lift them up and push them together. And they'll stay put if the jeans are tight enough."
– Kelly Ripa, revealing her booty secrets, to Fitness magazine
"I'm pregnant with triplets now and I feel really good."
– Kate Walsh, joking about pregnancy rumors, to Extra
"Anderson Cooper would probably be involved."
– Renée Zellweger, describing her perfect night – watching CNN at home – to Harpers Bazaar
"If he has a cute butt, that's alright."
– Jessica Simpson, discussing her ideal man, on The View
"It's in God's hands."
– Nicole Kidman, on whether she'll have children with husband Keith Urban, to Marie Claire
"To them people booing: Wait 'til my husband gets out of incarceration. And I mean that."
– Amy Winehouse, after getting booed during a concert
"You don't have to clap after every joke."
– John Stamos, to Rachael Ray's ovation-eager audience
"The only country that hasn't liked [my music] is my own."
– Joss Stone, bewildered that England hasn't accepted her, to the BBC
"How many years do I have to wait..."
– Regis Philbin, on getting overlooked for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive