The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Heidi says no more drama, plus more from John Stamos, Nicole Kidman and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

"I'm actually a drama-free person."

Heidi Montag, confusing America, to Blender

2 of 10

Credit: Pacificcoastnews

"I treat my cheeks like breasts in a push-up bra. I just reach down in there, lift them up and push them together. And they'll stay put if the jeans are tight enough."

Kelly Ripa, revealing her booty secrets, to Fitness magazine

3 of 10

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"I'm pregnant with triplets now and I feel really good."

Kate Walsh, joking about pregnancy rumors, to Extra

4 of 10

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage; CNN

"Anderson Cooper would probably be involved."

Renée Zellweger, describing her perfect night – watching CNN at home – to Harpers Bazaar

5 of 10

Credit: ABC

"If he has a cute butt, that's alright."

Jessica Simpson, discussing her ideal man, on The View

6 of 10

Credit: David Anderson Photography / Headpress / Retna

"It's in God's hands."

Nicole Kidman, on whether she'll have children with husband Keith Urban, to Marie Claire

7 of 10

Credit: R Lawrence/ WENN

"To them people booing: Wait 'til my husband gets out of incarceration. And I mean that."

Amy Winehouse, after getting booed during a concert

8 of 10

"You don't have to clap after every joke."

John Stamos, to Rachael Ray's ovation-eager audience

9 of 10

Credit: PNP/WENN

"The only country that hasn't liked [my music] is my own."

Joss Stone, bewildered that England hasn't accepted her, to the BBC

10 of 10

"How many years do I have to wait..."

Regis Philbin, on getting overlooked for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

By People Staff