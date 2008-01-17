The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Matthew & Camila's baby-making, plus more from Kevin Federline, Eva Longoria and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Gregory Pace / BEImages

"Camila and I made a baby."

Matthew McConaughey, announcing that he's going to be a father, on his official website

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"There's really nothing but one audition for a Disney Channel movie that separates me from 2,000 other brown-haired, blue-eyed guys in L.A."

Zach Efron, on being famous, to Details

3 of 10

Credit: George Napolitano/FilmMagic; INFphoto

"I would refuse."

Project Runway's Tim Gunn, on what he would do if asked to makeover Britney Spears

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

"Watching us go through things makes other people feel normal."

Kevin Federline, on his ongoing drama with ex-wife Britney Spears, to Interview

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

"[When you're pregnant], your breasts are engorged and your stomach is getting bigger. . . . And the ass, too, that's getting bigger by the second!"

Jessica Alba, joking about her growing baby bump, while performing a scene from the Vagina Monologues

6 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty; Scott Gries/Getty

"His Scottish friends say 'First Laddy.' But we need ideas. I'll just keep calling him Bill."

Hillary Clinton, on coming up with a term for a female president's husband, to Tyra Banks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Jason Kempin/WireImage

"Medicine and a lot of alcohol."

George Clooney, on the secret to a happy relationship

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Stiefler/Stoetzel/Babirad/SIPA

"I've been cooking and eating, cooking and eating. I keep telling everyone that I've gained 10 pounds just being on strike."

Eva Longoria, denying rumors that she's pregnant

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: ABC

"Has anybody here on this panel had a three-way?"

Barbara Walters, asking her cohosts about their sexual history, on The View

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma

"He is obviously very bright, but has too many earrings for my liking. I told him, 'I'm not gonna be that friendly with you.'...I put my oldest boy on him – to put the fear of God into him. I said, 'Kick him around a bit. Tenderize him. I'll finish him off.' "

Denzel Washington, on how he feels about his daughter's boyfriend, to David Letterman

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff