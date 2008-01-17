The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"There's really nothing but one audition for a Disney Channel movie that separates me from 2,000 other brown-haired, blue-eyed guys in L.A."
– Zach Efron, on being famous, to Details
"I would refuse."
– Project Runway's Tim Gunn, on what he would do if asked to makeover Britney Spears
"Watching us go through things makes other people feel normal."
– Kevin Federline, on his ongoing drama with ex-wife Britney Spears, to Interview
"[When you're pregnant], your breasts are engorged and your stomach is getting bigger. . . . And the ass, too, that's getting bigger by the second!"
– Jessica Alba, joking about her growing baby bump, while performing a scene from the Vagina Monologues
"His Scottish friends say 'First Laddy.' But we need ideas. I'll just keep calling him Bill."
– Hillary Clinton, on coming up with a term for a female president's husband, to Tyra Banks
"Medicine and a lot of alcohol."
– George Clooney, on the secret to a happy relationship
"I've been cooking and eating, cooking and eating. I keep telling everyone that I've gained 10 pounds just being on strike."
– Eva Longoria, denying rumors that she's pregnant
"Has anybody here on this panel had a three-way?"
– Barbara Walters, asking her cohosts about their sexual history, on The View
"He is obviously very bright, but has too many earrings for my liking. I told him, 'I'm not gonna be that friendly with you.'...I put my oldest boy on him – to put the fear of God into him. I said, 'Kick him around a bit. Tenderize him. I'll finish him off.' "
– Denzel Washington, on how he feels about his daughter's boyfriend, to David Letterman