The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Paula reveals her intimidation tactics. Plus: John Krasinski, John Stamos and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 2

Credit: Jennifer Buhl/Pacific Coast News

"I was basically in the fetal position, basically in hysterics."

Paris Hilton, on her first sleepless nights in jail, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 2

"Who else died? My career after coming to Australia."

ER star John Stamos, after appearing on an Australian talk show in an apparent altered state. (The actor later apologized and blamed his behavior on "jet lag.")

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff