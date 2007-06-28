The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
Paula reveals her intimidation tactics. Plus: John Krasinski, John Stamos and others
Credit: Jennifer Buhl/Pacific Coast News
"I was basically in the fetal position, basically in hysterics."
– Paris Hilton, on her first sleepless nights in jail, to PEOPLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Who else died? My career after coming to Australia."
– ER star John Stamos, after appearing on an Australian talk show in an apparent altered state. (The actor later apologized and blamed his behavior on "jet lag.")