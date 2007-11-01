The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"Three boys. I think it's less about parenting now for me and more about crowd control."
– Victoria Beckham, on being a mom. to Ellen
"It is so complicated because every week she is getting bigger."
– Roberto Cavallli, on designing for a pregnant Jennifer Lopez, to PEOPLE
"It's sad how people . . . how cruel our world can be. But at the end of the day you gotta to know in your heart that you are doing the best that you can."
– Britney Spears, on the criticism of her parenting, to Ryan Seacrest
"I just keep finding myself as I am right now, swimming in a sea of estrogen, and I can never seem to find my way out."
– Private Practice star Tim Daly, on getting poked, prodded and sniffed on The View
"I've been so close to suicide."
– Heather Mills, on her reaction to negative press on Britain's GMTV.
"I've been in Vegas where I've gotten married for like five minutes, but no one talks about it."
– Lance Bass, on marrying a girlfriend in Sin City, to E! News
"I don't know how queens do this. And by that, I mean gay men too."
– Rosie O'Donnell, on being unable to walk in her elaborate Queen Elizabeth costume, to Martha Stewart
"It's taken months to get to this moment. It involves a two-time Academy Award winner, a sharp object, and me."
– Oprah Winfrey, before cutting Hilary Swank's hair to donate to Pantene Beautiful Lengths
"I've gotten better with age. I've kind of grown into it ... As my friend says, grass don't grow on a busy highway. I'm a deep thinker."
– Chris Meloni, on going bald gracefully, to New York magazine
"Is there an extra ticket?"
– Meredith Vieira, after Sting tells her he will dress up for his Halloween Police concert in tights and a codpiece