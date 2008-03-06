The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Jessica Alba loves the sandwiches in France, plus more from Nicole Kidman, Simon Cowell and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Every day I have eaten ham and cheese sandwiches, I can't get enough of them. Wish they had these back in the States."
Jessica Alba, on French cuisine, in a post on her MySpace blog

"It smells like Daddy's concert!"
Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's son Ryder, on how an elevator smells at the Raleigh Hotel in South Beach, Page Six reported

"To me, Botox is no more unusual than toothpaste. It works. You do it once a year – who cares?"
Simon Cowell, to the British edition of Glamour

"I'm so happy. I can't ask for anything more ... except big boobs."
Nicole Kidman, on her pregnancy, to the Daily Mirror

"Models are back to what they were in the '70s: clothes hangers."

– New America's Next Top Model judge Paulina Porizkova, on the state of modeling today.

"I like Britney. Today, first we were dancing slow, and then faster and faster ... Then we did the fish-move and lots of other fun things."
– 5-year-old Elissa Bouganim describes dance class with Britney Spears

"Demi starts her day with a venti half-caff, whole-milk, no-foam latte from Starbucks. Every single day. We could be in Antarctica and she would find that drink."
Ashton Kutcher explains one thing Demi can't live without, to Harper's Bazaar

"I've only ever had about three boyfriends. Only a handful of people have seen into the Pharaoh's Tomb."
Kate Beckinsale, on who knows about her best feature, to Allure

"She called me recently and said, 'You're going to win an Oscar for Samantha Who?. I had to tell her you don't win Oscars for TV roles."
Jennifer Esposito, on her mother's recent Academy Award predictions, to Shape

"I love everything she does. If she does a poop and I have to change the diaper, I love that moment!"
Salma Hayek, on her daughter Valentina, to Glamour

