The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"We're about equal. Equally not so good."
– Angelina Jolie, when asked if she or Brad Pitt was a better dancer, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
"I'll think of something in my life, use it in the scene, and it really works."
– Paris Hilton, on her acting method, at the premiere of her new movie, The Hottie and the Nottie
"She's a gangsta."
– Timbaland, on Madonna, whose album he's producing
"I like that I look different. I like having flavor. I think it's funny that women get their lips injected, butt implants. Everyone wants to look like us now."
– Jessica Alba, to Latina magazine, on coming to terms with her ethnic beauty
"I'm old, I'm rich and I'm tired."
– Jerry Seinfeld, on why he doesn't want to do another series, to an audience member at his Caesars Palace show in Las Vegas
"There is something that transports me back to seventh grade when I’m at a fashion show. You feel like you’re at the weekend party, and you’re like, ‘Am I wearing everything alright? Did I do my hair right?"
– Anne Hathaway, on attending Fashion Week in New York, to PEOPLE
"That's not to say I'll never go to a club again, because I'd be lying."
– Lindsay Lohan, on life after rehab, to the UK edition of Glamour
"Sometimes I'll read a part and identify with the material, and I'll say, 'Oh, honey, I really like this.' He'll look at me like I'm crazy and ask… 'You seriously think you can walk in there and get this role? It's going to a 24-year-old.'"
– Brooke Shields, on getting a reality check from her husband, to Parade
"My favorite comedy is comedy where nothing is achieved and there is no point."
– Conan O'Brien, on the mock feud he had with Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert over who "made" Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee
"Do you know how much effort it really takes to sit down and write a comment? ... You really have to have a lot of passion and thought to write any comment, so thank you."
– Heidi Montag, thanking people for posting scathing comments about her new music video