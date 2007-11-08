The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Jessica targets her type, plus more from Jake Gyllenhaal, Hayden Panettiere and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I need a Boston man."

Jessica Simpson, on the kind of guy she's looking for, to Extra

"When I was a kid I had these huge glasses. I once went to a [costume party] as a Crest toothpaste tube with these huge glasses stuck on. That is how I see myself most of the time – a Crest toothpaste tube with bad eyesight."

Jake Gyllenhaal, on feeling insecure about his looks, to London's Sunday Telegraph

"I see and hear what's happening to Britney Spears and it's all I can do not to move her into my guesthouse and say, 'Okay, this is how it's going to be!' And just take care of her."

Julia Roberts, on taking her mothering skills to the next level

"The show has brought such great success to my cast mates and me. It's about being a hero. And you know, it's kinda rubbed off on me."

Heroes star Hayden Panettiere, on her trip to Japan with a conservation group to try and save dolphins from slaughter, to Ellen DeGeneres

"I do my own laundry. I don't really watch telly, I clean the house. I'm a housewife!"

Amy Winehouse, describing her domestic lifestyle to V magazine

"The show Supernanny has come in handy for me . . . I do a little Super-Uncle-Nanny thing when I'm with the kids. I'll say, 'I'll put you in the naughty thing!'"

Vince Vaughn, on trying to discipline his nieces and nephews, on Live with Regis and Kelly

"He actually responds to the name Monkey more than Liam."

Tori Spelling, on 8-month-old son Liam's nickname at a Beauty.com event

"You know what my mom used to say? That you don't need douche because the vagina is a self cleaning oven."

Tyra Banks, on an episode of her talk show devoted entirely to female genitalia

"I love going shopping. I have a black belt in it."

Russell Crowe, on his unexpected hobby to Men's Health

"I did not expect her to say anything."

Marc Anthony, to the Miami concert crowd after wife Jennifer Lopez spontaneously announced for the first time publicly that she's pregnant

