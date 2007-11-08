The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I need a Boston man."
– Jessica Simpson, on the kind of guy she's looking for, to Extra
"When I was a kid I had these huge glasses. I once went to a [costume party] as a Crest toothpaste tube with these huge glasses stuck on. That is how I see myself most of the time – a Crest toothpaste tube with bad eyesight."
– Jake Gyllenhaal, on feeling insecure about his looks, to London's Sunday Telegraph
"I see and hear what's happening to Britney Spears and it's all I can do not to move her into my guesthouse and say, 'Okay, this is how it's going to be!' And just take care of her."
– Julia Roberts, on taking her mothering skills to the next level
"The show has brought such great success to my cast mates and me. It's about being a hero. And you know, it's kinda rubbed off on me."
– Heroes star Hayden Panettiere, on her trip to Japan with a conservation group to try and save dolphins from slaughter, to Ellen DeGeneres
"I do my own laundry. I don't really watch telly, I clean the house. I'm a housewife!"
– Amy Winehouse, describing her domestic lifestyle to V magazine
"The show Supernanny has come in handy for me . . . I do a little Super-Uncle-Nanny thing when I'm with the kids. I'll say, 'I'll put you in the naughty thing!'"
– Vince Vaughn, on trying to discipline his nieces and nephews, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"He actually responds to the name Monkey more than Liam."
– Tori Spelling, on 8-month-old son Liam's nickname at a Beauty.com event
"You know what my mom used to say? That you don't need douche because the vagina is a self cleaning oven."
– Tyra Banks, on an episode of her talk show devoted entirely to female genitalia
"I love going shopping. I have a black belt in it."
– Russell Crowe, on his unexpected hobby to Men's Health
"I did not expect her to say anything."
– Marc Anthony, to the Miami concert crowd after wife Jennifer Lopez spontaneously announced for the first time publicly that she's pregnant