The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"He's really big."
– Kimora Lee Simmons, on boyfriend Djimon Hounsou's Hong Kong billboard ad
"Can we have sex and then go shopping?"
– Britney Spears's first line from her cameo on CBS' How I Met Your Mother
"It's kind of like finding a winning lottery ticket in the cushions of your couch."
– Joe Francis, on discovering old Girls Gone Wild footage of Ashley Alexandra Dupre, the woman at the center of the New York call-girl scandal
"She’s got a potty mouth."
– Dancing with the Stars pro Fabian Sanchez, on his dance partner Marlee Matlin, who uses American Sign Language
"Let me think about it."
– Carrie Underwood, joking after learning she would be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
"Since Dean has [son] Jack and now Liam, I always kid him that he's shooting only boys."
– Tori Spelling, on being shocked when she found out she was having a girl
"If he had asked me to make peanut-butter sandwiches for the catering, I would have said, 'Crunchy or smooth?' "
– Renée Zellweger, on what she'd do to work with George Clooney, to In Style
"Sometimes you just do really feel like an ATM machine with a wig on it."
– Mariah Carey, on fame, to Parade magazine
"I'll go to a soccer game or whatever the girls are doing, then go home, have dinner with my wife [Demi Moore], watch a little AampE."
– Ashton Kutcher, on his typical day, to VMAN magazine
"I have a deeper agenda in this life than to make people giggle at breaking bones and shoving things up my butt."
– Steve-O, writing on his MySpace blog while being hospitalized