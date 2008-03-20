The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Kimora Lee Simmons has a "big" beau, plus more from Carrie Underwood, Renée Zellweger and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"He's really big."
Kimora Lee Simmons, on boyfriend Djimon Hounsou's Hong Kong billboard ad

"Can we have sex and then go shopping?"
Britney Spears's first line from her cameo on CBS' How I Met Your Mother

"It's kind of like finding a winning lottery ticket in the cushions of your couch."
Joe Francis, on discovering old Girls Gone Wild footage of Ashley Alexandra Dupre, the woman at the center of the New York call-girl scandal

"She’s got a potty mouth."
Dancing with the Stars pro Fabian Sanchez, on his dance partner Marlee Matlin, who uses American Sign Language

"Let me think about it."
Carrie Underwood, joking after learning she would be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

"Since Dean has [son] Jack and now Liam, I always kid him that he's shooting only boys."
Tori Spelling, on being shocked when she found out she was having a girl

"If he had asked me to make peanut-butter sandwiches for the catering, I would have said, 'Crunchy or smooth?' "
Renée Zellweger, on what she'd do to work with George Clooney, to In Style

"Sometimes you just do really feel like an ATM machine with a wig on it."
Mariah Carey, on fame, to Parade magazine

"I'll go to a soccer game or whatever the girls are doing, then go home, have dinner with my wife [Demi Moore], watch a little AampE."
Ashton Kutcher, on his typical day, to VMAN magazine

"I have a deeper agenda in this life than to make people giggle at breaking bones and shoving things up my butt."
Steve-O, writing on his MySpace blog while being hospitalized

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

By People Staff