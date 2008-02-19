The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

George Clooney and Jon Stewart prep their Oscar jokes, plus more from Heidi Klum, Ryan Seacrest and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/LFI; Olivier Douliery/ABACA

"For me, it's like being Hillary Clinton. If it weren't for Barack Obama, it would have been a very good year. I thought Daniel Day-Lewis had the best performance."
George Clooney, on his chance of winning the Oscar, to Time

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"We are not a very conservative couple. For decorations we put up penis balloons all over the place."
Christina Aguilera, on her son's Bris, to Ellen DeGeneres

3 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/American Idol 2008/Getty; Inset: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"Dressed like a rocker, but kinda looks like Justin Timberlake, doesn't he?"
Ryan Seacrest, after a performance by American Idol contestant Robbie Carrico, who once dated Britney Spears

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: WENN

"We're like puppies right now. It's a lot of adrenaline and enthusiasm."
Jon Stewart, on prepping for the Oscars with his team of writers, to the New York Times

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: John Barrett/Globe; DS/JP/AD/Flynet

"She can call me and come live in our house with us for a couple of months. I would help set her straight."
Heidi Klum, on Britney Spears, to the Associated Press

6 of 10

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

"I'm not trying to be cool, I'm not trying to be hip."
Clay Aiken, on his approach to recording a new album, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: WENN

"It's a special thing if you get a nomination, or your film does. Then you go. But we don't have any nominations or anything like that in the house, so we sit in our jammies and watch it on the couch."
Charlize Theron, on her plans for Oscar night, to Britain's Press Association

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Steve Buckley/BuzzFoto

"I was told I'm doing The Bachelor."
Police Academy star Steve Guttenberg, who opted to appear on Dancing with the Stars instead

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Jason Merritt/WireImage

"Madonna, eat your heart out. Britney Spears, eat your heart out. I would say we have diamond records coming – they're gonna sell 10-million plus."
Spencer Pratt, on gal pal Heidi Montag's new album, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Darren McCollester/Getty

"I hope nobody's watching."
Christopher Walken, who was forced to put on a copper-colored bra and brown wig and while receiving Harvard's Hasty Pudding Award

Last Week's 10 Best Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff