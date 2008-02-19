The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"For me, it's like being Hillary Clinton. If it weren't for Barack Obama, it would have been a very good year. I thought Daniel Day-Lewis had the best performance."
– George Clooney, on his chance of winning the Oscar, to Time
"We are not a very conservative couple. For decorations we put up penis balloons all over the place."
– Christina Aguilera, on her son's Bris, to Ellen DeGeneres
"Dressed like a rocker, but kinda looks like Justin Timberlake, doesn't he?"
– Ryan Seacrest, after a performance by American Idol contestant Robbie Carrico, who once dated Britney Spears
"We're like puppies right now. It's a lot of adrenaline and enthusiasm."
– Jon Stewart, on prepping for the Oscars with his team of writers, to the New York Times
"She can call me and come live in our house with us for a couple of months. I would help set her straight."
– Heidi Klum, on Britney Spears, to the Associated Press
"I'm not trying to be cool, I'm not trying to be hip."
– Clay Aiken, on his approach to recording a new album, to PEOPLE
"It's a special thing if you get a nomination, or your film does. Then you go. But we don't have any nominations or anything like that in the house, so we sit in our jammies and watch it on the couch."
– Charlize Theron, on her plans for Oscar night, to Britain's Press Association
"I was told I'm doing The Bachelor."
– Police Academy star Steve Guttenberg, who opted to appear on Dancing with the Stars instead
"Madonna, eat your heart out. Britney Spears, eat your heart out. I would say we have diamond records coming – they're gonna sell 10-million plus."
– Spencer Pratt, on gal pal Heidi Montag's new album, to PEOPLE
"I hope nobody's watching."
– Christopher Walken, who was forced to put on a copper-colored bra and brown wig and while receiving Harvard's Hasty Pudding Award