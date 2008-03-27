The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Paris Hilton spreads the love in Africa, plus more from Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: LDP

"I love Africa in general. South Africa and West Africa. They are both great countries."
Paris Hilton, to the media while visiting South Africa with boyfriend Benji Madden

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

"This is, quite simply, untrue."
John Mayer, succinctly responding on his blog to a New York Post gossip item that said he's "so self-obsessed, he Googles himself every morning, and has been known to respond to online rumors just to clear the air."

3 of 10

Credit: MTV

"I need a rebondir."
Lauren Conrad, admitting that she'd like to meet a guy in Paris to help her forget about Brody Jenner, on The Hills

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: John Sommers II/REUTERS/Landov

"I'm just like them. I just happen to be a little more famous."
– Kentucky native George Clooney, commenting to the Louisville Courier-Journal, on his fellow Kentuckians

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

"There's lot of motion in the ocean. It's almost like riding a wave. I have to be the glass and Karina is the water."
DWTS contestant Mario, on his fluid moves, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

"We make web videos for Jesus."
Miley Cyrus, on what inspires her, on her video blog

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

"I flipped a couple haters at Benihana just last night."
– Spencer Pratt, dispensing advice in his Radar column

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

"We've agreed on the first and the last, and we're still fighting on the middle."
Brooke Burke, on why she and fiancé David Charvet still haven't named their 3-week-old son, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: KELSEY McNEAL/ABC

"They had to tell people to calm down."
Joe Jonas, on the loud response to the Jonas Brothers' Dancing with the Stars performance, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Say what?"
Mariah Carey, when asked if she was a fan of The Hills, on a live broadcast of the show

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff