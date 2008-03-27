The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I love Africa in general. South Africa and West Africa. They are both great countries."
– Paris Hilton, to the media while visiting South Africa with boyfriend Benji Madden
"This is, quite simply, untrue."
– John Mayer, succinctly responding on his blog to a New York Post gossip item that said he's "so self-obsessed, he Googles himself every morning, and has been known to respond to online rumors just to clear the air."
"I need a rebondir."
– Lauren Conrad, admitting that she'd like to meet a guy in Paris to help her forget about Brody Jenner, on The Hills
"I'm just like them. I just happen to be a little more famous."
– Kentucky native George Clooney, commenting to the Louisville Courier-Journal, on his fellow Kentuckians
"There's lot of motion in the ocean. It's almost like riding a wave. I have to be the glass and Karina is the water."
– DWTS contestant Mario, on his fluid moves, to PEOPLE
"I flipped a couple haters at Benihana just last night."
– Spencer Pratt, dispensing advice in his Radar column
"We've agreed on the first and the last, and we're still fighting on the middle."
– Brooke Burke, on why she and fiancé David Charvet still haven't named their 3-week-old son, to PEOPLE
"They had to tell people to calm down."
– Joe Jonas, on the loud response to the Jonas Brothers' Dancing with the Stars performance, to PEOPLE
"Say what?"
– Mariah Carey, when asked if she was a fan of The Hills, on a live broadcast of the show