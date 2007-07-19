The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
Emmy nominee Tina Fey gets "outraged." Plus: Jessica Biel, Paula Abdul and others
"I've actually rented Björk's swan dress. I know that's kind of recycling, but I saw An Inconvenient Truth.
– The Office star and outstanding supporting actor nominee Rainn Wilson, on what he plans to wear to the Emmys
"Truth be told, I worry that the Simpsons-writing portion of my brain has been destroyed after 14 years of talking to Lindsay Lohan and that guy from One Tree Hill, so maybe it's all for the best.''
–Former Simpsons writer Conan O'Brien, on not being asked to participate in the big-screen version of the animated show, to Entertainment Weekly