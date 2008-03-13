The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"He'll have to restrain his hair."
– A Waffle House employee, on new hire Kid Rock's locks
"She looks at me and says, 'Nice top shelf.' That was one of the greatest days of my life."
– Justin Timberlake, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, on baring his bottom for inductee Madonna
"She knew her lines better than me."
– How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor, on Britney Spears's first day on the set, to PEOPLE
"Do not pull them up tight and have your bulge showing. Let it hang!"
– Victoria Beckham, on the proper way to wear jeans, to DNR
"There's a Hobbit onboard!"
– A Southwest Airlines passenger, after spotting Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood on his way to Austin
"I haven't actually reached my sexiest point yet."
– Catherine Zeta-Jones, on aging gracefully
"You always want to point out the elephant in the room."
– Jim Carrey, dressed as Dr. Seuss' Horton the Elephant, on American Idol
"A little later on I'll be at the Dinah Shore Golf Tournament, of course. That's if it doesn't conflict with my women's basketball games that I go to."
– Ellen DeGeneres, leaving a message for Rep. Sally Kern of Oklahoma, in response to an anti-gay speech she gave this week
"I really romanticized being pregnant. Then I realized, this is awful!"
– Marcia Cross, reminiscing about carrying her twins, to Health magazine
"I had to face some very difficult spending decisions and I've had to conduct sensitive diplomacy. That's called planning for a wedding,"
– President Bush, joking about his daughter Jenna's upcoming nuptials, to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce