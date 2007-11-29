The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"From SpongeBob to Finding Nemo ... I'm still trying to decide which one I like more."
– Kevin Federline, on what's on his TV, to Details
"I do not like you right now."
– Runner-up Melanie Brown, to Dancing with the Stars champ Helio Castroneves, on Good Morning America
"I love milk and I like to be petted and taken care of and to sleep a lot."
– Nicole Kidman, on why she chose a kitten as the animal she would most like to be, at a press conference for her film The Golden Compass
"It's just nice to be able to visit a country and be given a welcome like that."
– David Beckham, at a news conference, after being greeted in New Zealand by a warrior from the indigenous Maori tribe
"Joel is very, very Christian and there are crucifixes all over the house. So sometimes I just grab them from different areas and I'm like, 'Oh this would be cute.' And I wrap it around my neck."
– Nicole Richie, on her religious accessory, during an interview with Access Hollywood
"I don't have a boyfriend right now. But I would love to start a family."
– Paris Hilton, on being envious of Nicole Richie's pregnancy
"I get a lot of attention from men. I feel like Jessica Biel. I get fat guys coming up, wanting to hang out with me."
– Seth Rogen, to MTV News, on becoming a star after the success of Knocked Up and Superbad
"I'm lazy."
– Pam Anderson, on why she's considering retirement in five years, to USA Today
"I'd like to live in the country and have a walled garden, and chickens and pigs."
– 22-year-old Lily Allen, to Britain's Sunday Times, on wanting to retire at 25
"You've heard it takes some time [to get pregnant after going off the pill] – except with Power Egg and Super Sperm here!"
– Christina Aguilera, on her unexpected pregnancy, to Marie Claire