The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Kevin Federline watches SpongeBob, plus more from Nicole Kidman and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty; Nickelodeon

"From SpongeBob to Finding Nemo ... I'm still trying to decide which one I like more."

Kevin Federline, on what's on his TV, to Details

Credit: ABC

"I do not like you right now."

– Runner-up Melanie Brown, to Dancing with the Stars champ Helio Castroneves, on Good Morning America

Credit: Alpha /Landov; Achim Prill/iStockphoto

"I love milk and I like to be petted and taken care of and to sleep a lot."

Nicole Kidman, on why she chose a kitten as the animal she would most like to be, at a press conference for her film The Golden Compass

Credit: ICON

"It's just nice to be able to visit a country and be given a welcome like that."

David Beckham, at a news conference, after being greeted in New Zealand by a warrior from the indigenous Maori tribe

Credit: Pacific Coast News

"Joel is very, very Christian and there are crucifixes all over the house. So sometimes I just grab them from different areas and I'm like, 'Oh this would be cute.' And I wrap it around my neck."

Nicole Richie, on her religious accessory, during an interview with Access Hollywood

Credit: Pacific Coast News

"I don't have a boyfriend right now. But I would love to start a family."

Paris Hilton, on being envious of Nicole Richie's pregnancy

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Joe Martinez / MPTV

"I get a lot of attention from men. I feel like Jessica Biel. I get fat guys coming up, wanting to hang out with me."

Seth Rogen, to MTV News, on becoming a star after the success of Knocked Up and Superbad

Credit: Judy Eddy / WENN

"I'm lazy."

Pam Anderson, on why she's considering retirement in five years, to USA Today

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

"I'd like to live in the country and have a walled garden, and chickens and pigs."

– 22-year-old Lily Allen, to Britain's Sunday Times, on wanting to retire at 25

Credit: INF

"You've heard it takes some time [to get pregnant after going off the pill] – except with Power Egg and Super Sperm here!"

Christina Aguilera, on her unexpected pregnancy, to Marie Claire

