The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I'm a huge fan of gays. They love me; I love them."
– Kiss the Bride star Tori Spelling, on being a gay icon, to Reuters
"Four words: Treasury Secretary Hannah Montana."
– Barack Obama, in an opening sketch at the CMT Awards, where he, Hillary Clinton and John McCain each tried to persuade host Miley Cyrus to give them tickets to her concert
"I can't wait for the story about how I'm really in a gay relationship and this is all just a cover."
– Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, responding to buzz about fiancée Ashlee Simpon's then-rumored pregnancy, to MTV
"She wore a power suit and had a teeny, tiny resume made of candy. That you don't find in the suburbs, I don't think."
– Baby Mama star Tina Fey, telling reporters about having her daughter apply for preschool in New York City
"Wow, wow, wow. . . . Can I meet you?"
– Snoop Dogg, running into LeAnn Rimes inside PEOPLE's photo booth at the CMT Awards
"It makes my butt look big, and I like that."
– Sara Evans (with fiancé Jay Barker), on her skin-tight Nicole Miller dress at the CMT Awards, to PEOPLE
"At my size, put a pair of bolts in my neck, and that's all she wrote."
– Brad Garrett, on accessorizing at 6'8", to PEOPLE (Garrett's show 'Til Death returns to FOX on April 16)
"I was always pale. And I'm glad that I can be open about my paleness now."
– Evan Rachel Wood, to PEOPLE
"It's incredible to be young and live here and not have to clean up your dorm room."
– Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley, on being a successful actor in New York City, to PEOPLE
"I have always said that I would rather be a babysitter than a nursemaid."
– Ivana Trump, 59, on marrying Rossano Rubicondi (left), 24 years her junior, to PEOPLE