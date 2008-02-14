The Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Shanna Moakler's piggy project, plus more from Courtney Love, Dolly Parton and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"Hundreds of you said Paris Hilton – with the tagline that you wouldn't want to do that to the pig."

Shanna Moakler, on the contest she's running to name her pet pig, on MySpace

"I think I have a really great mug shot. It looks like a magazine shoot."

Paris Hilton, to Boston.com

"I gather they are only months away from digitally putting a T-shirt on Matthew McConaughey."

Emily Blunt, listing the technical advances in the world of CGI while presenting the visual effects trophy at London's BAFTA Awards

"I feel like all artists inspire music in one way or another."

Heidi Montag, whose new single was heavily criticized, on how her music inspirations include the Beatles, to PEOPLE

"He's easily distracted by food, much like me. I can be swayed from any task if buffalo chicken wings present themselves."

Seth Rogen, on playing goblin Hogsqueal in The Spiderwick Chronicles, to Cindy Adams

"I would absolutely be a litigator. I watch Court TV every day."

Debra Messing, on what she would do if she were not an actress, to InStyle.com

"She's a gay man trapped in a woman's body, like me."

Courtney Love, on daughter Frances Bean, to Harper's Bazaar

"Do you really need to pick this exact moment, when there is nakedness and motorcycles, to take me away?"

Bret Michaels, on being called away by a disapproving Aubry to talk while he was clearly enjoying himself, on Rock of Love

"It was just like Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday where you have to fast."

– Amy Winehouse's Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson, on sitting through the awards show while starving, to PEOPLE

"They do seem like public property in a way. They served me well – I don't know if I'm supporting them or they're supporting me."

Dolly Parton, on her breasts, to Ladies' Home Journal

By People Staff