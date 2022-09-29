The Try Guys Announce They Will Take a Week Off from Podcast After Ned Fulmer's Infidelity Scandal

The Try Guys are taking some time off.

Following the announcement that Ned Fulmer would no longer be a part of the group after infidelity accusations, the remaining members announced that they will be taking part in a brief hiatus from their podcast.

"The TryPod will be taking a week off, and returning next week on Oct 6.," a tweet from the group, whose members now include Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, reads. "We wanted to take some time to formulate our thoughts before recording the episode. Thanks for being patient."

TryPod is the group's weekly podcast where they recap their experiences trying different things.

"In this weekly podcast they dissect their experiences as internet creators and best friends who have made a living failing upwards," a description of the show reads.

The Try Guys was first formed in 2014 when the four founders worked for BuzzFeed. They eventually left the media giant and started their own production company, 2nd Try LLC.

Earlier this week, the group released a statement via Twitter stating that Ned, 35, "is no longer working" with them.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement continued. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

After his departure was announced, Ned posted a statement on his Instagram account, admitting to having "a consensual workplace relationship." Rumors previously swirled on social media alleging Ned was seen out with another woman.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus," the statement read. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ariel Fulmer, his wife, also shared a statement of her own via Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot," she wrote. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Representatives for Ned and The Try Guys did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for additional comments at the time of the initial announcement.

To date, The Try Guys have accumulated 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.