The Try Guys Will Edit Ned Fulmer Out of Future Videos amid 'Shocking' Infidelity Scandal

Ned Fulmer will be edited out of future videos from The Try Guys, the remaining members said.

Fulmer, 35, admitted to cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with a colleague. In a video uploaded Monday, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang opened up about the future of The Try Guys.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," Kornfeld said. "By now, we're assuming you've seen the Reddit threads, and TikToks, and tweets, and news articles. We want to give you a timeline of what's transpired and some transparency into our decision making."

He continued, "Throughout this video, there will be things that we want to say or go into further, but as I'm sure you're aware, there are some legal issues we have to consider as we go through everything."

Habersberger then explained that the turn of events began after "multiple fans" saw Fulmer and a colleague "engaging in public romantic behavior" on Labor Day weekend.

After asking Fulmer about it, he confirmed the affair had been secretly happening for a while.

"[It] was obviously very shocking to us," Habersberger added. "We just want you to know that we had no idea this was going on. All of that information was just as shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week."

Yang explained that a three-week investigation then began, involving lawyers, publicists, and human resources experts to oversee the process.

Yang continued, "From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we've built and those of everyone who works here. This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."

As the scandal unfolded, Kornfeld said Fulmer was "immediately" pulled from any connections and has been edited out of videos. An HR consultant also conducted a review of Fulmer's behavior.

"There are several videos that we've deemed as fully unreleasable. You will never see them, and that is due to his involvement," Kornfeld said, noting that they've lost money over the move.

However, he added, "It's a decision we stand by proudly."

Habersberger said that, although they can't share details of the review, "Ned had engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team." He added, "We knew that we could not move forward with him."

On Sept. 16, the now-trio signed documents stating Fulmer would no longer be a manager nor employee of their company, 2nd Try LLC.

They held off on immediately going public with the news out of respect for the families involved, Habersberger said.

"We were obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this," Yang shared. "[Fulmer] is someone who we'd built a brand and a company with for eight years. We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us."

Added Kornfeld: "I don't know that we'll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment. It's hard to rewatch old videos that we love and are proud of. We're losing a friend, we're losing someone we we built a company with, we have countless memories with. We just made a TV show together. I'm sure many of you feel the same way. It's weird. We're sorry that this ever happened and we don't know what more to say."

Habersberger praised their 20 employees as "some of the most talented creative minds in the world" and said they shouldn't be the targets of "negative attention our brand is now getting 'cause they didn't do anything."

The Try Guys' priority is to now make sure the staff is "comfortable and proud coming to work."

As for their plan moving forward, Habersberger said Fulmer will be edited out of the videos that were filmed before the fallout.

Still, he could appear in sponsored videos that were also previously taped.

Asking for respect for those impacted, Yang noted, "The internet has a tendency to be a lot harsher towards women than men. So please, we ask that you exercise kindness."

Kornfeld vowed that "things will change" moving forward and said he hopes for "positive growth."

"But it's gonna be hard," he added. "This whole thing is gonna be really f-----' hard."

Habersberger said they plan to share more soon as Yang noted that they're simply "figuring it all out one day at a time."

"Thank you for your support. We appreciate you, and we look forward to introducing you to the next era of the Try Guys ahead," concluded Kornfeld.

The group formed in 2014 when the four founders worked for BuzzFeed. They eventually left the media giant and started their own production company, 2nd Try LLC.

Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang will remain with the group. To date, The Try Guys have accumulated 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Fulmer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.