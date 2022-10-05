The Try Guys Scream in New Video amid Ned Fulmer's Infidelity Scandal: 'What We Wanted to Say Last Week'

The Try Guys announced former member Ned Fulmer's departure from the group on Sept. 27

By
Published on October 5, 2022 03:36 PM
Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld, The Try Guys
Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

Sometimes, a scream is worth a thousand words.

Shortly after The Try Guys opened up about former member Ned Fulmer's infidelity scandal on Monday, and revealed they'll be editing him out of some future videos, they seemingly shared another glimpse into how they've been feeling.

In a short clip posted on their social media accounts Wednesday, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld stood in the middle of an open field and screamed at the top of their lungs. Although not physically present, fellow member Eugene Lee Yang could be seen on a FaceTime call with them throughout the video.

"Thanks for listening," they remarked at the end of the clip, which they captioned "What we wanted to say last week."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has been viewed over 4.8 million times on TikTok.

In another short clip posted on Twitter Wednesday, the group appeared to be back filming. "Them: I wonder how the guys are coping during all of this?" they captioned the post.

The Try Guys announced Fulmer was "no longer working" with them on Sept. 27.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the group said, in part, in a statement shared on Twitter. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Fulmer, who has not responded to any of PEOPLE's previous requests for comment, later posted a statement to his Instagram account and admitted to having "a consensual workplace relationship."

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus," the statement read, which included an apology to his wife. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: YouTube personality Ned Fulmer arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
Ned Fulmer. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Two days after announcing Fulmer's departure, The Try Guys told fans that they would be taking one week off from their podcast "The TryPod" in order to "formulate our thoughts before recording the episode."

In Monday's video, Habersberger explained that the turn of events began after "multiple fans" saw Fulmer and a colleague "engaging in public romantic behavior" on Labor Day weekend. When asked about it, they said Fulmer confirmed to them the affair had been secretly happening for a while.

"We were obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this," Yang shared. "[Fulmer] is someone who we'd built a brand and a company with for eight years. We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us."

The Try Guys was first formed in 2014 when the four founders worked for BuzzFeed. They eventually left the media giant and started their own production company, 2nd Try LLC. To date, they have accumulated 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang will remain with the group.

Related Articles
Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld, The Try Guys
The Try Guys Announce They Will Take a Week Off from Podcast After Ned Fulmer's Infidelity Scandal
the try guys
The Try Guys Will Edit Ned Fulmer Out of Future Videos amid 'Shocking' Infidelity Scandal
WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: YouTube personality Ned Fulmer arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
The Try Guys Announce Ned Fulmer 'Is No Longer Working' with the Group Following Workplace Affair
Local News Anchor Suspended After Criticizing Treatment of Former Co-Anchor and Her Controversial Departure
News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Criticizing KTLA's Treatment of Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
joe biden
Who Is Dark Brandon? Internet Invents 'No Malarkey' Alter-Ego for Joe Biden — and He's Quite the Character
Local News Anchor Suspended After Criticizing Treatment of Former Co-Anchor and Her Controversial Departure
News Anchor Suspended for Criticizing the Treatment of Former Co-Anchor amid Controversial Departure
Lea Michele 75th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Mocks Conspiracy Theory She Can't Read in a New TikTok
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Tommy Lee Launches OnlyFans Page with Nude Butt Photo: 'Tired of Instagram Policing Our Bodies'
Lisa LaFlamme
Bell Media Launching Workplace Review Following Longtime CTV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's Dismissal
Todd Graves, Raising Cane's CEO
Raising Cane's Spends Another $100K on Mega Millions Tickets for Employees: 'We Decided to Try Our Luck Again'
Image
Tom DeLonge Seems to Hint at Possible Return to Blink-182 with Throwback Photo
Featured Speaker: Dan Price - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Dan Price, CEO Famous for Setting $70K Minimum Salary, Resigns amid Abuse and Rape Allegations
Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé Joins TikTok and Thanks Fans for the 'Love' in First-Ever Video — Watch!
Why Don't We
Band Why Don't We Cancels Tour and Announces 'Hiatus' Due to Legal Battle with Former Management