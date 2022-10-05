The Try Guys Scream in New Video amid Ned Fulmer's Infidelity Scandal: 'What We Wanted to Say Last Week'

Sometimes, a scream is worth a thousand words.

Shortly after The Try Guys opened up about former member Ned Fulmer's infidelity scandal on Monday, and revealed they'll be editing him out of some future videos, they seemingly shared another glimpse into how they've been feeling.

In a short clip posted on their social media accounts Wednesday, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld stood in the middle of an open field and screamed at the top of their lungs. Although not physically present, fellow member Eugene Lee Yang could be seen on a FaceTime call with them throughout the video.

"Thanks for listening," they remarked at the end of the clip, which they captioned "What we wanted to say last week."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has been viewed over 4.8 million times on TikTok.

In another short clip posted on Twitter Wednesday, the group appeared to be back filming. "Them: I wonder how the guys are coping during all of this?" they captioned the post.

The Try Guys announced Fulmer was "no longer working" with them on Sept. 27.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the group said, in part, in a statement shared on Twitter. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Fulmer, who has not responded to any of PEOPLE's previous requests for comment, later posted a statement to his Instagram account and admitted to having "a consensual workplace relationship."

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus," the statement read, which included an apology to his wife. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ned Fulmer. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Two days after announcing Fulmer's departure, The Try Guys told fans that they would be taking one week off from their podcast "The TryPod" in order to "formulate our thoughts before recording the episode."

In Monday's video, Habersberger explained that the turn of events began after "multiple fans" saw Fulmer and a colleague "engaging in public romantic behavior" on Labor Day weekend. When asked about it, they said Fulmer confirmed to them the affair had been secretly happening for a while.

"We were obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this," Yang shared. "[Fulmer] is someone who we'd built a brand and a company with for eight years. We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us."

The Try Guys was first formed in 2014 when the four founders worked for BuzzFeed. They eventually left the media giant and started their own production company, 2nd Try LLC. To date, they have accumulated 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang will remain with the group.