The Try Guys Aren't Putting 'Pressure' on Replacing Ned Fulmer Following Workplace Affair

"It's a good opportunity," the Try Guys' Keith Habersberger said of keeping the group's fourth position open for a variety of alternating guests in the wake of Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal

Published on October 6, 2022 08:48 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

The Try Guys will remain a trio for the foreseeable future.

The YouTube personalities explained Thursday on their TryPods podcast that they are not looking to fill a vacant fourth spot on their crew in the wake of former member Ned Fulmer's workplace affair and cheating scandal.

"No, we will have new people that come in and out. We obviously already have our buddy Kwesi [James], who we love, but I don't want to put the pressure on anyone to say, 'This is the new Try Guy, and he is the replacement!' That's not fair to them," said Zach Kornfeld in their first podcast episode since the scandal broke last week.

Keith Habersberger added: "It's a good opportunity to let other people, to let women, to let non-binary people, to let people from different backgrounds, ages, and body types have these sorts of experiences. So, we can actually, as viewers, gain a different perspective of cool opportunities."

Along with fourth founding member Eugene Lee Yang, Kornfeld and Habersberger announced in a statement last Tuesday that Fulmer, 35, "is no longer working" with them, following social media speculation of a workplace affair between the married Fulmer and a female colleague.

The 6th Annual Streamy Awards Hosted By King Bach And Live Streamed On YouTube - Inside

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement continued. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer subsequently admitted to "a consensual workplace relationship" in a statement on Instagram, adding: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus."

"I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to [wife] Ariel," Fulmer wrote. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

The remaining Try Guys have since addressed the scandal in a video, announcing that they'll be editing Fulmer's appearances out of upcoming episodes and that some have been "deemed as fully unreleasable" due to his involvement.

The Try Guys was formed by the then-Buzzfeed employees in 2014 as a video series in which the four hosts tried a variety of experiences in each episode. They left Buzzfeed in 2018 and have since made content under their own production company 2nd Try LLC, in addition to sparking 11 spinoff series.

