The Try Guys will remain a trio for the foreseeable future.

The YouTube personalities explained Thursday on their TryPods podcast that they are not looking to fill a vacant fourth spot on their crew in the wake of former member Ned Fulmer's workplace affair and cheating scandal.

"No, we will have new people that come in and out. We obviously already have our buddy Kwesi [James], who we love, but I don't want to put the pressure on anyone to say, 'This is the new Try Guy, and he is the replacement!' That's not fair to them," said Zach Kornfeld in their first podcast episode since the scandal broke last week.

Keith Habersberger added: "It's a good opportunity to let other people, to let women, to let non-binary people, to let people from different backgrounds, ages, and body types have these sorts of experiences. So, we can actually, as viewers, gain a different perspective of cool opportunities."

Along with fourth founding member Eugene Lee Yang, Kornfeld and Habersberger announced in a statement last Tuesday that Fulmer, 35, "is no longer working" with them, following social media speculation of a workplace affair between the married Fulmer and a female colleague.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement continued. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer subsequently admitted to "a consensual workplace relationship" in a statement on Instagram, adding: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus."

"I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to [wife] Ariel," Fulmer wrote. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

The remaining Try Guys have since addressed the scandal in a video, announcing that they'll be editing Fulmer's appearances out of upcoming episodes and that some have been "deemed as fully unreleasable" due to his involvement.

The Try Guys was formed by the then-Buzzfeed employees in 2014 as a video series in which the four hosts tried a variety of experiences in each episode. They left Buzzfeed in 2018 and have since made content under their own production company 2nd Try LLC, in addition to sparking 11 spinoff series.