The Try Guys Announce Ned Fulmer 'Is No Longer Working' with the Group Following Workplace Affair

Comedian Ned Fulmer — who was accused of cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with a colleague — will no longer be working with the YouTube channel The Try Guys, the group confirmed.

On Tuesday, The Try Guys — which also features Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang as a group of men who will try just about anything — released a statement via Twitter, stating that Ned "is no longer working" with them.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement continued. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

After his departure was announced, Ned, 35, posted a statement to his Instagram account, admitting to having "a consensual workplace relationship." Rumors previously swirled on social media alleging Ned was seen out with another woman.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus," the statement read. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ned Fulmer/instagram

Ariel also shared a statement of her own via Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot," she wrote. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Ned and Ariel have been noticeably absent from recent episodes on The Try Guys' YouTube channel.

Representatives for Ned and The Try Guys did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for additional comments.

The group formed in 2014 when the four founders worked for BuzzFeed. They eventually left the media giant and started their own production company, 2nd Try LLC.

Habersberger, Kornfeld and Yang will remain with the group. To date, The Try Guys have accumulated 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.