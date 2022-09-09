A Lifelong Supporter of Hundreds of Charities, Queen Elizabeth's Death Marks 'The End of an Era'

The Queen helped raise over $2 billion for over 600 nonprofits during her reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch

September 9, 2022

Throughout her reign as Britain's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a tireless and passionate supporter of charities and organizations across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Her Majesty — who died on Thursday at the age of 96 — was reportedly involved with well over 600 non-profits during her record 70-year reign, according to the Patron's Lunch website.

Her support over the decades — to groups that focus on education and training, climate campaigns, hospitals and museums — has helped raise over $2 billion for nonprofits and has been described as having done more for charities than any other monarch in history, data collected by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) noted.

"The Queen has set an amazing example," said CAF's chief executive John Low told the Guardian in 2012, "when it comes to her charitable support making an enormous difference to millions of people up and down the country; doing more for charity in the last 60 years than probably any other monarch in history...We want to promote a culture where supporting charities by giving time or money is the norm. The Queen's work for charities of all types is an example to all of us."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is photographed at Sandringham House to commemorate Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk
Chris Jackson/Getty

And as news of the monarch's death made headlines around the world, the leaders of many of these organizations that she helped support have released glowing tributes to the late monarch, detailing her unwavering assistance over the years.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II meeting a group of Red Cross students
Queen Elizabeth II meeting a group of Red Cross students in Australia in 1982. David Levenson/Getty

"Today we are mourning someone who has been so much part of the life of the nation that it is hard to imagine public life without her steadying hand and reassuring voice," Crispin Truman, chief executive of the Council for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE), wrote on the group's website. "We should all pause to remember the huge contribution the Queen has made to the nation, to our countryside and to all the important causes she has supported over her many decades as monarch. It is the end of an era…"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and the Duke of Edinburgh visit the coal mining village of Aberfan in Wales, following the disaster which resulted in the deaths of 116 children and 28 adults, UK, 29th October 1966.
Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty

Here are just a few of the organizations the Queen supported over the years:

The British Red Cross: Elizabeth II became a patron of the group in 1949 three years before her coronation and continued to be closely involved with the 150-year-old emergency response organization ever since.

"Countless Red Cross appeals for disasters and tragedies have benefited from her generous donations," read a statement posted on the group's website. "Most recently, Her Majesty donated to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal and the Tonga earthquake appeal in 2022. The Queen has also been a source of support and comfort to people during some of the toughest times in their lives."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Queen Elizabeth II attends reception commemorating the Golden Jubilee of the Royal College of Nursing. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The Royal College of Nursing: Representing nearly a half million nurses, student nurses and nursing support workers in the United Kingdom and internationally, the organization campaigns to raise the profile — and the working conditions — of the nursing community. The Queen first became involved with the organization in 1944 during the dark days of World War II and was instrumental in opening a new library for the group the next year.

"During her reign the Queen visited nursing staff in hospitals and in the community, taking the time to speak to them and to listen to their experiences," Pat Cullen, chief executive for the Royal College of Nursing, said in a statement on the group's website. "She saw nursing evolve from World War Two and the Blitz to the dynamic and modern profession it is today."

The Disaster Emergency Committee: Although her Majesty remained neutral in political matters throughout her life, this past March — shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine — she made a private donation this group in order to show her support for Ukraine and its refugees. Known as the DEC, the organization coordinates fundraising efforts for 15 of Britain's top charities during times of international crisis.

"In giving her support to DEC appeals," wrote Saleh Saeed, the group's chief executive officer, on the organization's website, "Her Majesty not only helped personally, but also inspired countless others to offer their own help and let people know that even in their darkest times, she and many others across the UK, care and are there for them."

