The Most Heartbreaking Photos of the Devastating Australian Wildfires

Bushfires destroy properties in the township of Hillville on the Mid North Coast of NSW, Nov. 12, 2019.
The sun is seen through bushfire haze next to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 19, 2019.
A female koala, named Anwen, recovers from burns at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Nov. 29, 2019, in Port Macquarie, Australia.
A home blazes in a bushfire on Hassall Road in New South Wales, Buxton, Australia on Dec. 19, 2019.
Smoke from a bushfire approaches the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor, New South Wales, Australia, on Dec. 19, 2019.
A burnt carcass of a Kangaroo is seen on Dec. 31, 2019, in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia.
In a photo taken on New Year’s Eve, a horse tries to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales.
ABC photographer Matt Roberts reacts to seeing his sister’s house destroyed by a bushfire in Quaama, New South Wales, Australia, on Jan. 1.
Massive smoke rises from wildfires burning in East Gippsland, Victoria, on Jan. 2.
Poignant graffiti is seen on a bridge on Jan. 3 in Bairnsdale, Australia.
This isn’t a filter: the sky turned blood-red in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, as a change in the wind sparked fire activity in the area on Jan. 4.
A playground stands, plastic melted by the blaze, after a bushfire on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.
The Australia Flag flies under red skies from the fires on Jan. 4.
Destruction from the Currowan fire on Tallowa Dam Rd. in Kangaroo Valley on Jan. 5.
Dead stock is seen on Kangaroo Island, Australia, on Jan. 6.
A koala named Tinny Arse sits in the water tanker of Damian Campbell-Davys, the man who rescued her from a bushfire zone, on Jan. 5.