The Maskalorian Is a Star Wars Fan Who Dresses Up to Give Away Free Masks

While he may look similar to the Star Wars character known as the Mandalorian, the bounty hunter tasked with protecting a young creature named Grogu, the Maskalorian has a very different purpose: protecting people from COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the Maskalorian has worn the helmet made famous by Din Djarin in Disney+'s Mandalorian series — all while on a quest to give out free face masks.

Footage from the mask giveaways has been shared on the Maskalorian TikTok channel, which has amassed more than 21,000 followers and garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The Maskalorian has surprised people with masks in New York City, Vienna and other places around the world (including on airplane flights).

"I just kind of wanted to see, I wonder if I can encourage people in a playful and humorous way," 43-year-old filmmaker Matt Adams, who portrays the Maskalorian, told the Washington Post of his mission.

Right: Credit: Chad Nicholson

Adams told the outlet that his version of the famous Star Wars character is much happier compared to the rugged one from the series, played by Pedro Pascal.

"It's kind of like the Mandalorian with a smile under his helmet," he told the Post. "The Mandalorian on vacation."

And like the Mandalorian, the Maskalorian also has a tiny green friend he carries around, but this miniature alien is named Maskgu instead of Grogu.

Many Maskalorian videos include Adams' wife, Simone Adams, who dresses up as a character who resembles "The Armorer" from The Mandalorian.

"Would you like a mask?" Simone, of the Center for Digital Teaching and Learning at the University of Graz in Austria, said to a group of friends in one of the couple's YouTube videos.

"It's made of white beskar," she explained to one of the friends, playfully referencing the durable metal in the Star Wars universe. "It will protect you when you're inside."

Adams says the joyful expressions he receives from onlookers have made his efforts worthwhile.