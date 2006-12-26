The Best Celeb Quotes of the Year

• “I meet so many people. I don’t even know some of my friends’ names.”

– Paris Hilton

• “I took this job because it said Snakes on a Plane. I didn’t have to read the script. You got a plane full of snakes. That’s all I needed to know!”

– Samuel L. Jackson

• “I think it’s time for Kid Rock to drop the ‘Kid.’ He’s getting older; he should change his name to Soft Rock. Or Smooth Jazz.”

– Craig Ferguson

• “Instead of sneaking in, if you want to be a U.S. citizen, do it the right way. Have Angelina Jolie adopt you.”

– Jimmy Kimmel

• “A lot of the time, we don’t have the medical terminology, so we just say, ‘Medical, medical, bulls–, bulls–, your line.’ You can say anything with a mask on.”

– Patrick Dempsey

• “Saddam Hussein called his trial ‘a comedy.’ After hearing this, NBC called Saddam and asked, ‘What are you doing Thursday nights?'”

– Conan O’Brien

• “I don’t know if I do anything to annoy Justin. Nothing. I’m perfect. That’s probably what drives him crazy.”

– Cameron Diaz, on her boyfriend Justin Timberlake

• “I actually got amazing-ass test scores on it. Not that it’s the hardest thing in the world. But especially the math. I got pretty high test scores for the state of California.”

– Kevin Federline on taking the GED

• “It’s costing $4 billion a week, the war in Iraq. That’s slightly less than Paul McCartney’s divorce.”

– David Letterman

• “I understand why people think we’re gay. There isn’t a definition in our culture for this kind of bond between women. … How can you be this close without it being sexual?”

– Oprah, on her friendship with Gayle King