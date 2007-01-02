The Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

• “I think there’s a big difference between someone having an eating disorder and someone who is controlled about what they eat Every now and then of course I go out and eat what I like. But I do try to be quite disciplined in the way that I eat.”

– Victoria Beckham, about her diet regimen, on BBC Radio’s Gordon Ramsay’s Perfect Christmas Lunch show

• “James Brown introduced me to soul. Because of him I was given a clear view of what a real performance is and should be. I learned showmanship from him.”

– Usher, on the late Godfather of Soul, to PEOPLE

• “So what happens/when u say the emperor has no clothes/the comb over goes ballistic/via phone to (larry) king.”

– Rosie O’Donnell, firing off the latest salvo against Donald Trump in their war of words, on her blog

• “Rosie got mentally beaten up by me, because she’s a mental midget, a low-life. I think she’s got a death wish.”

– Donald Trump’s response, to the New York Post

• “They’re all going to be cruising for chicks and I’m going to be home reading The Iliad.”

– Gabrielle Union, on how she and her guy pals will be spending New Year’s Eve, to PEOPLE

• “I love British humor and the way people communicate. That, and Paul McCartney comes from England. Good things come from England!”

– Renée Zellweger, who plays another Brit – children’s author Beatrix Potter – in her latest movie Miss Potter, to Reuters

• “I spend a couple of hours every morning doing head exercises – reading, getting on the computer. I have this thing I do called brain games. I try to remember numbers backwards, that sort of thing. I’m not too good at it, but I try.”

– Sylvester Stallone, to PEOPLE

• “One: Cut a hole in a box. Two: Put your junk in that box. Three: Make her open that box.”

– Justin Timberlake, singing in a sketch about the perfect holiday gift for that someone special, on Saturday Night Live