The Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM
• “I think there’s a big difference between someone having an eating disorder and someone who is controlled about what they eat Every now and then of course I go out and eat what I like. But I do try to be quite disciplined in the way that I eat.”
Victoria Beckham, about her diet regimen, on BBC Radio’s Gordon Ramsay’s Perfect Christmas Lunch show

• “James Brown introduced me to soul. Because of him I was given a clear view of what a real performance is and should be. I learned showmanship from him.”
Usher, on the late Godfather of Soul, to PEOPLE

• “So what happens/when u say the emperor has no clothes/the comb over goes ballistic/via phone to (larry) king.”
Rosie O’Donnell, firing off the latest salvo against Donald Trump in their war of words, on her blog

• “Rosie got mentally beaten up by me, because she’s a mental midget, a low-life. I think she’s got a death wish.”
Donald Trump’s response, to the New York Post

• “They’re all going to be cruising for chicks and I’m going to be home reading The Iliad.
Gabrielle Union, on how she and her guy pals will be spending New Year’s Eve, to PEOPLE

• “I love British humor and the way people communicate. That, and Paul McCartney comes from England. Good things come from England!”
Renée Zellweger, who plays another Brit – children’s author Beatrix Potter – in her latest movie Miss Potter, to Reuters

• “I spend a couple of hours every morning doing head exercises – reading, getting on the computer. I have this thing I do called brain games. I try to remember numbers backwards, that sort of thing. I’m not too good at it, but I try.”
Sylvester Stallone, to PEOPLE

• “One: Cut a hole in a box. Two: Put your junk in that box. Three: Make her open that box.”
Justin Timberlake, singing in a sketch about the perfect holiday gift for that someone special, on Saturday Night Live

• “I set out to change the world – not a lot, just by tiny degrees – and grab the wheel of this nation and turn the great ship of our national destiny.”
Stephen Colbert, looking back on his goals for 2006, to Entertainment Weekly

