With a Thanksgiving Storm on the Horizon, Here's Everything to Know About Traveling This Holiday Season

If you're planning on traveling this Thanksgiving, you might want to acount for extra time.

Traveling during the holidays is never an easy feat, but an upcoming storm is expected to make things even more complicated for people flying and driving the week of Thanksgiving.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, "a strong cold front and significant storm" is expected to hit the Northeast and Midwest, with a possibility of snow and heavy rain.

That means people planning to travel before or on Thanksgiving might want to make other arrangements or prepare for some significant delays.

If you're one of the many people traveling during Thanksgiving week, here's everything you need to know before hitting the road or heading to the airport.

When is the Thanksgiving storm?

The WPC predicts that the large-scale weather pattern is expected to start early on Saturday and extend into early next week with "a surge of colder air" on Monday and Tuesday. AccuWeather forecasters add that the storm could have lingering effects that lead into Wednesday, which is usually the busiest day of travel during Thanksgiving week.

Which areas will the Thanksgiving storm affect?

Though forecasters are still unsure about what exact path the storm will take, it's expected to widely affect the Midwest and Northeast. Forecasters are anticipating heavy snow to parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; thunderstorms, high winds, and temperature drops in the Northeast; and high winds in the East and Midwest.

How will the Thanksgiving storm affect travel?

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is already predicting 53.4 million Americans will be traveling over the holiday week, which is up 13 percent from 2020.

"This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. "Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday."

With more people traveling, roads and airports will already be pretty crowded, and that could get even worse if the storm causes significant delays.

How can you plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel?

With imminent delays on the horizon, those traveling by airplane will want to allow for extra time. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is asking that travelers "arrive early and prepare ahead of time" to give themselves plenty of time to park their cars, check their luggage, and get their boarding passes before going through TSA. It's recommended that travelers arrive at least two hours early and review the TSA website for any do's and don'ts on packing. Also, be sure to check your destination's COVID-19-related rules so you know what to expect.