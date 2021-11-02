Here's a complete list of stores that will be closed on Nov. 25 this year, and stores that will continue to remain open

Walmart Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving This Year — and So Will Target, Home Goods and These Other Stores

It's considered to be the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but these stores will be going dark ahead of Black Friday.

This year, various U.S. retailers and big-box stores are opting to close their businesses on Thanksgiving Day, despite their typical preparations for Black Friday's shopping madness the following day.

Target was one of the first stores to issue a statement in January that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. The company closed their stores in 2020 to reduce crowds and make their customer's shopping experience less stressful. Due to the positive response, they are carrying the same measure forward this year.

In June, Walmart also announced that all its store locations will be closed on the national holiday for the second year in a row. The purpose of the closure on Nov. 25 is to serve as a "thank you" to Walmart employees for their commitment and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. "Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what's always a special time."

Best Buy announced their closure soon after Walmart. "This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season," Best Buy spokesperson Keegan Shoutz told USA Today.

Various malls across the country will also be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Simon, one of the largest mall operators in the U.S., has announced its shopping centers, malls and properties will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Below is a list of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, and stores that will remain open. And check locally before heading out to shop post-dessert; in Chicago, for instance, Brookfield will be keeping their malls closed.

Stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale's

Burlington Coat Factory

Calvin Klein

Century 21

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick's Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sierra

Simon malls

Sur La Table

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe's

White House Black Market

Walmart

Stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving (be sure to confirm with your local store for specific hours of operation):