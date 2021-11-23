See Jamal Hinton and 'Thanksgiving Grandma' Wanda Dench's Thanksgiving Gatherings Through the Years

In 2016, Phoenix teenager Jamal Hinton received a text from an unknown number that resulted in one of the most wholesome Thanksgiving traditions.

Hinton (then 17 years old) told PEOPLE at the time, "The text said, 'Thanksgiving at my house' and it was from a grandma, but I was like, 'When did my grandma learn to text!?' So I asked her for a picture and it definitely was not my grandma."

Hinton jokingly texted the grandma, a.k.a. Wanda Dench, "Can I still get a plate tho?" to which she replied, "Of course you can. That's what grandma's do…feed every one."

Hinton told PEOPLE, "It was so unexpected, but she was just so sweet about it. It was a reminder that there are still some good people left in this world."

And so Thanksgiving Grandma was born.