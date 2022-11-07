Every Store That Will be Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day This Year

Here's a list of U.S. retailers and big-box stores that will be open and closed on Nov. 24 this year

Published on November 7, 2022 02:22 PM
'Tis the season for shopping!

While Thanksgiving is a day to reflect and be thankful for what the year has given us, Black Friday marks the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season when the clock strikes midnight on Turkey Day.

But be sure your pumpkin pies are purchased and your spiffy sweaters are snagged because, in contrast to the mad dash for the latest and greatest sales on Nov. 25, several stores across the country are planning on closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, this year.

Why? Ever since Walmart made the decision to close up shop at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many U.S. retailers and big-box stores have followed the trend of putting their employees first and closing their businesses on the holiday.

Target followed suit in an attempt to reduce crowds and make their customers' shopping experience less stressful. The company continued with its store closure the following year and has made the decision to permanently halt operation on Thanksgiving Day moving forward.

Below is a list of confirmed businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and stores that will remain open on the holiday this year.

Confirmed stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022:

Confirmed stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022:

  • 7-Eleven (varies by location)
  • CVS (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location)
  • Dollar General (open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Family Dollar (varies by location)
  • Walgreens (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location)
  • Whole Foods (varies by location)
