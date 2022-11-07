Human Interest Every Store That Will be Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day This Year Here's a list of U.S. retailers and big-box stores that will be open and closed on Nov. 24 this year By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 02:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Walmart storefront. Photo: Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock 'Tis the season for shopping! While Thanksgiving is a day to reflect and be thankful for what the year has given us, Black Friday marks the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season when the clock strikes midnight on Turkey Day. But be sure your pumpkin pies are purchased and your spiffy sweaters are snagged because, in contrast to the mad dash for the latest and greatest sales on Nov. 25, several stores across the country are planning on closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, this year. Why? Ever since Walmart made the decision to close up shop at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many U.S. retailers and big-box stores have followed the trend of putting their employees first and closing their businesses on the holiday. Target followed suit in an attempt to reduce crowds and make their customers' shopping experience less stressful. The company continued with its store closure the following year and has made the decision to permanently halt operation on Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Below is a list of confirmed businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and stores that will remain open on the holiday this year. Getty Confirmed stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022: Aldi Apple Best Buy BJ's Costco Five Below JCPenney Kohl's Lowe's Michaels Petco PetSmart REI Sam's Club Target Trader Joe's Walmart Confirmed stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022: 7-Eleven (varies by location) CVS (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location) Dollar General (open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Family Dollar (varies by location) Walgreens (pharmacy services will be open 24 hours; non-pharmacy services vary by location) Whole Foods (varies by location)