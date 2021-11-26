Jeff Bezos and Partner Lauren Sánchez Celebrate Thanksgiving Together: 'Grateful'

The Amazon co-founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist celebrated Thanksgiving together this year

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez have a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Amazon co-founder, 57, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 51, celebrated Thanksgiving together this year.

In an Instagram photo Sanchez posted on Thanksgiving, she can be seen posing alongside Bezos and others next to a whole lot of turkey.

The photo was accompanied by a prayer hands emoji with a caption that read, "Grateful."

jeff bezoz thanksgiving Credit: lauren sanchez/ instagram

Just last month, Sánchez shared a loving tribute to the billionaire ahead of the historic launch for his aerospace company Blue Origin, when William Shatner became the oldest person to travel into space.

"Good luck on the launch my love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of Bezos riding a horse during their trip to Texas for the occasion.

"This morning you and your @blueorigin team will be launching 4 incredible people into space, just yards away from where we were riding horses yesterday. Truly incredible!" she added. "You never cease to amaze me.❤️"

The couple went public with their relationship back in January 2019. Both have children from previous relationships.

Bezos has three sons and one daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sánchez has a son with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez and a son and daughter with agent Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos | Credit: Prodip Guha/Getty

Over the summer, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the pair's commitment to philanthropy has gotten stronger over the past year.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said in June. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."