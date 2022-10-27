The Miss Universe pageant is under new ownership.

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai businesswoman and transgender rights advocate, has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, according to NBC News and The Guardian.

Jakrajutatip, 43, is now the first woman to own the Miss Universe Organization in its 71-year history, per the reports.

In addition to serving as CEO of JKN Global Group, which bought the pageant, Jakrajutatip is also a reality television star in Thailand — appearing on the country's versions of shows like Shark Tank and Project Runway, the outlets said.

Jakrajutatip also previously helped establish the Life Inspired for Transsexual Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports transgender rights.

In a statement, Jakrajutatip said JKN is "honored" to be working with Miss Universe's "visionary leadership team," according to Variety. She described the acquisition as "a strong, strategic addition" to the group's portfolio.

"We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," Jakrajutatip said, per the outlet.

Miss Universe was sold by Endeavor's IMG, which bought the organization in 2015, per Variety's report. The pageant has grown significantly in that time, and is now broadcasting in 165 countries.

The pageant, which has been running since 1952, saw its first transgender contestant in 2018: Miss Spain, Angela Ponce.

Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, said the company is "proud" of the success the pageant achieved during its ownership, and is looking forward to the "next chapter" of its story.

"[Miss Universe president] Paula [Shugart] and I see tremendous opportunity with JKN to create further growth for this organization on the global stage and women around the world," Shapiro said, according to Variety.

"Despite having recently celebrated the organization's legacy of more than 70 years, we are just getting started," he added.

Shugart will remain as president of the pageant, while Amy Emmerich will remain as CEO, Variety reported.