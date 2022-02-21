"This is such good news," Paulina Morales said as she was reunited with her engagement ring, which she lost in the Colorado snow while vacationing earlier this month

Woman Cries Tears of Joy as Reporter Surprises Her with Lost Engagement Ring: 'You're Kidding Me!'

A Texas bride-to-be is celebrating some good news after losing her engagement ring earlier this month in a Colorado snowbank.

After Paulina Morales offered a $500 reward for the missing piece of jewelry, a kind stranger with a metal detector successfully located the diamond ring, according to CBS Denver, which captured her joyful reaction in a FaceTime call.

"No, you're kidding me!" Morales said in the call with CBS4 reporter Spencer Wilson. "I've got chills, I've got chills. This is such good news."

Morales said she was enjoying the outdoors with her fiancé Deven Maraj as they vacationed in Breckenridge, Colorado earlier this month. During one such outing, Maraj threw Morales into the snow. When she emerged, her ring was missing.

The couple spent days searching for the sentimental possession, which was designed by Maraj's father for his future daughter-in-law, but nothing ever turned up.

"Sadly, we had to go home," Morales told CBS4 last week, as she sought the public's help.

Wilson went searching for the rock himself, using a blowtorch to melt away the snow, but had no luck. Then Summit County local Tony Pizzamigalo showed up on the scene with his metal detector. After one false hit, Pizzamigalo quickly found the ring.

Although there was concern that whoever found the ring would keep it for themselves, Pizzamigalo was just happy to pay it forward.

"It's not that place. It's an awesome community," he said, noting that he plans to donate the reward money to Summit County Rescue Group, which provides backcountry search and rescue services to county officials.

Morales is grateful to the good Samaritan for going out of his way to help her find the ring, which is now being shipped back to Texas.