Bailey Kenworthy got an unexpected — albeit, very N.Y.C. — response after sharing her engagement news with the city

Texas Woman Gets a Very New York Reaction After Yelling 'I'm Engaged' Out of Her City Window

A Texas woman who recently got engaged didn't get the reaction she was hoping for after telling all of New York City the big news.

In a video posted to TikTok last week, Bailey Kenworthy can be seen excitedly yelling, "I'm engaged, New York!" out an apartment window after her partner popped the big question earlier in the day.

"Shut the f--- up!" a cyclist pedaling below screamed back, to which Kenworthy turned to the camera and said, "I love it here."

Friends fans will know that yelling "I'm engaged" to the New York City streets is an iconic reference to an episode of the beloved sitcom in which Chandler proposes to Monica and she screams the news from her balcony.

"I love that my video is blowing up," Kenworthy, who is employed as a patient service specialist for the University of Texas Medical Branch's COVID Urgent Care, told The New York Post, adding, "I enjoy when others laugh at my jokes."

Kenworthy also told the outlet how her fiancé proposed to her, popping the question while the pair explored Manhattan and took a detour to the Dumbo area of Brooklyn.

"He played it off by putting our camera on a bench and was like, 'Let's record ourselves posing,' " she explained. "As we're posing, he then did it."

