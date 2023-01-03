Texas Twins Born in Two Different Years: It's 'Hilarious' and 'Super Fun,' Says Baby Girls' Mom

Fraternal twins in North Texas will not only be celebrating their birthdays on different days, but in different years.

By being born minutes apart, Kali Jo Scott and Cliff Scott's daughters each achieved a milestone at their birth, according to Fox station KDFW. The couple welcomed daughter Annie Jo at 11:55 p.m. on New Year's Eve, making her Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's last baby of the year.

Minutes later, just after the stroke of midnight, their daughter Effie Rose entered the world at 12:01 a.m., becoming the first baby to be born at the hospital in 2023.

"I love it," the new mom told the outlet. "I think it is hilarious and just super fun."

The parents say they're excited that the girls will get their own birthdays, something most twins don't get to have.

"You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique," their mom told the outlet. "One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year's Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year's Day."

And although Annie and Effie ended up arriving about a week and a half early, she added that "everything went really well."

In a social media post, the mom said the girls "both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds."

"Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott!" she wrote alongside a series of sweet family photos, adding that they're "just so excited for this adventure!"

Texas Health Systems also shared a celebratory message to the couple and the newborns. "Congratulations to the happy family and our new years babies!" they wrote.