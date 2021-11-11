Tx. Teen Who Survived Being Hit in 2019 DUI Crash Dies After Being Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

A 19-year-old Texas student died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over two years after surviving a similar incident.



Clyde Thompson and fellow Lamar University student Tonysha Lashay Smith, also 19, were killed on Sunday after being hit in a head-on crash in Beaumont, the Beaumont Police Department said in press releases.



The crash took place shortly after 2 a.m. after a black Chevrolet truck, which was traveling north in the southbound lanes of South Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, crashed into a grey Nissan Altima, according to police.



Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene while Smith succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, per authorities.



Police said the driver of the Chevrolet has been hospitalized for his injuries.



"Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to this accident" and charges are pending as the investigation continues, authorities said.

The Beaumont Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



RELATED: Teacher Killed in Crash Months After Husband Died of COVID, Leaving Behind 6-Month-Old Daughter



Speaking out about her son's death, Tamala Johnson described what happened to her son as "unreal."



"To get killed by the very thing [that] you survived ... it hurts," she told CBS affiliate KHOU.



In May 2019, Thompson was hit by a drunk driver while walking home with a friend after basketball practice, according to the outlet.



Although the teenager — who was put into a coma following the crash — was given less than a 50% chance of survival, after four surgeries and months in the hospital, Thompson was released in time for the start of his senior year of high school, per KHOU.



"I'm a miracle," he told the outlet at the time.



RELATED VIDEO: Father, 2 Daughters and Niece Killed in 'Horrific Accident' in N.J.: 'Never Got to Say Goodbye

Get push notifications with news, features and more.



Both Thompson and Smith were mourned by members of their school community.



"The impact of this loss is immeasurable and feelings of grief are weighing heavily on our community," the Lamar University Student Government Association wrote in a statement on Wednesday.



"Clyde was a kinesiology major who wanted to serve as a spokesperson for children who are undergoing therapy or battling an illness," they wrote.