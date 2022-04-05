Texas Teen Escapes RV Thanks to Hero Stepdad Before Suspected Tornado Flips Trailer Multiple Times

"I'm standing at the front door watching as everything starts rolling over them, and I'm like, 'Oh my god,' " mom Amber Zeleny recalled of the frightening moment

Texas man Shaun Zeleny came through for his family during a frightening storm on Monday night.

Residents across all parts of North Texas were hit with heavy rain, severe thunder and hail, as well as reported tornadoes, according to the Star Telegram.

When the storm first began to pick up, Zeleny's 17-year-old stepdaughter was asleep in an RV trailer in their backyard, reported ABC affiliate WFAA.

"I woke up scared because it started rocking really bad," Brittaney Deaton told the outlet.

She couldn't get out on her own due to a set of stairs blocking the door, but her stepfather fortunately showed up in the knick of time to remove the barrier.

"By the time we were trying to get to the house, the trailer had rolled over both him and me," the teen recalled to WFAA.

As frightening as the moment was for them, it was also difficult for Deaton's mom, Amber Zeleny.

"I'm standing at the front door watching everything, and I'm like, 'Oh my god,'" she told the outlet.

Amber added that her husband was injured and likely broke his nose, legs and ribs. Still, she feels "blessed" they're all alive.

A local official confirmed with the Star-Telegram that a Johnson County man was taken to the hospital as a result of injuries he sustained during the storm.