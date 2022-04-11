"There is not a day that goes by where I'm not thankful for this experience and for being a part of such a beautiful community," said Kylie DeFrance, an 8th-grade language arts teacher

Texas Teacher Says 'Community Blew Me Away' by Supporting Her Work to Give Students Free Menstrual Products

As a middle school teacher at an Austin-based charter school where most students are economically disadvantaged, Kylie DeFrance quickly realized many of her female students lack access to menstrual products.

"I noticed scholars were taking a few extra at the end of the day, because they don't have pads at home (99.8 of my students are economically disadvantaged and receive a free breakfast, lunch, and supper)," DeFrance wrote in a January post seeking donations of sanitary products on her community NextDoor page.

DeFrance has garnered a reputation as an adult whom female students can approach when they need menstrual products their families often can't afford, CNN reported. But her unofficial status as the "pad bag teacher" has now become a school-wide initiative thanks to an outpouring of support from the Austin community.

After she requested donations for what was originally envisioned as a "menstruation station" for the girls' restroom, DeFrance's supporters have sent a deluge of pads and tampons to provide crucially needed sanitary products.

"It has been four months since I posted my Amazon wishlist on here for a few boxes of pads and tampons for my scholars," she said in a follow-up post last week. "There is not a day that goes by where I'm not thankful for this experience and for being a part of such a beautiful community."

The 8th-grade language arts teacher told CNN that she has received about 4,000 boxes of pads and 3,000 boxes of tampons so far. The donations exceed her original expectations of just a few boxes.

She's now able to supply single dads and other teachers in the community, who often message her asking for help stocking their classrooms and homes.

"I thought two or three boxes would come in," DeFrance told CNN. "My community blew me away with how much support they provided."

According to Glimmer Austin, roughly 17% of children under 18 in Travis County lived below the poverty line in 2016, and children are more likely to live in poverty than adults or seniors in the county.

NBC station KXAN reported that DeFrance has also been able to send sanitary product kits home with students. She told the news outlet that she plans to continue stocking up classrooms and backpacks for as long as she receives the donations.