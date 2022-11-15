Texas Teacher Fired For Telling Students White Race is 'Superior One'

District officials in Pflugerville, Texas said Monday that a middle school teacher is no longer employed after videos of his comments surfaced on social media

By
Published on November 15, 2022 11:47 AM
Texas Teacher Fired For Telling Students White Race is ‘The Superior One’
Photo: Google Maps

A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, has been fired after a video of their racist comments to students surfaced on social media.

"Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class," Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement Monday.

"As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement," the statement added.

In videos posted on social media, the White teacher is heard telling multi-racial students that his race is superior. "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one," he said, as students can be heard reacting.

"So White is better than all?" one student can be heard asking.

"Let me finish," the teacher is shown to respond. "I think everybody thinks that. They're just not honest about it."

"You said you are a racist, right?" questioned a second student.

"I did, yeah, I'm trying to be honest," the teacher said.

In the school statement, superintendent Killian apologized for any "undue stress or concern" caused by the unnamed teacher's comments, and to the parents of the children who were captured on camera without their knowledge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School," Killian continued.

"The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools."

PEOPLE has reached out to the school district for confirmation and any further information on the matter.

Related Articles
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Platform Parler After Being Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
Trevor Noah sharing that he doesn't have any "beef" with Kanye West
Trevor Noah Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kanye West: He's 'Dealing with a Mental Health Issue'
fifth-graders decorate a bulletin board outside their classroom
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
Marcello Saldua, Matthew Garcia
2 Texas High School Seniors Killed, 2 Injured in Car Crash After Leaving Graduation Rehearsal
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments
Diverse high school female basketball team playing a game
Maine Radio Broadcasters Fired After Being Caught Body Shaming Girls at a High School Basketball Game
People of the year teachers
How America's Teachers Are Navigating Complex Racial Debates: 'We're Here to Bring People Together'
The View
''The View' ' 's Whoopi Goldberg Claims the 'Holocaust Isn't About Race' During Discussion About 'Maus'
Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts
Fla. Educator Was Named 'Teacher of the Year' — Then Got Accused of Child Abuse Days Later 
J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County
'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Risks Losing Republicans a Senate Seat in Ohio This Year
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's First Supreme Court Pick — and Possibly First Black Woman Justice