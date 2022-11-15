Texas Teacher Fired For Telling Students White Race is 'Superior One'

A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, has been fired after a video of their racist comments to students surfaced on social media.

"Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class," Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement Monday.

"As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement," the statement added.

In videos posted on social media, the White teacher is heard telling multi-racial students that his race is superior. "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one," he said, as students can be heard reacting.

"So White is better than all?" one student can be heard asking.

"Let me finish," the teacher is shown to respond. "I think everybody thinks that. They're just not honest about it."

"You said you are a racist, right?" questioned a second student.

"I did, yeah, I'm trying to be honest," the teacher said.

In the school statement, superintendent Killian apologized for any "undue stress or concern" caused by the unnamed teacher's comments, and to the parents of the children who were captured on camera without their knowledge.

"We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School," Killian continued.

"The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools."

PEOPLE has reached out to the school district for confirmation and any further information on the matter.