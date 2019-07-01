10 Dead After Plane Crashes During Takeoff at Texas Airport: Something 'Went Seriously Wrong'

Image zoom Damaged hangar at Addison Municipal Airport Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News vía AP

All those on board a twin-engine plane taking off from Addison Municipal Airport on Sunday died after the aircraft crashed into a hangar and burst into flames, reports say.

Eight passengers and two crew members died shortly after taking off for St. Petersburg, Florida, that morning when the luxury twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air veered to the left, rolled over and clipped the nearby hangar, WFAA reported. Ladd Sanger, a pilot at the airport, said he heard the commotion nearby.

“When I left the hangar, I saw the smoke, and I knew there had been an aircraft crash,” Sanger told WFAA. “The fact that this airplane was so close to the ground and departed controlled flight so abruptly – means there has to be something that went seriously wrong – and the pilot had very very little time.”

The names of the victims have not been released. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not determined the cause of the crash, and officials said they couldn’t confirm the tail number on the plane because it had recently changed ownership, according to WFAA. Although the plane did not have a black box, it contained electronic recording equipment that could shed light on what happened.

Footage after the crash showed smoke coming from the building and firefighters working to quell the flames. A plane and helicopter in the hangar were damaged, but no one was in the building at the time of the crash, the Associated Press reported.

Audio from an air traffic control tower didn’t indicate that the pilot reported an emergency or trouble with the plane, according to the AP.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county is helping the city of Addison set up a family assistance center for those impacted by the crash, the AP reported.

“It’s a horrible, sad, shocking thing to lost a family member like this,” Jenkins told the AP. “So we’re doing whatever we can to comfort them.”

David Snell told KDFW that he was preparing to fly from Addison with a friend that morning when he noticed something off about the nearby plane.

“It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn’t know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left and you could tell it couldn’t climb,” Snell said. “My friend and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. They’re going to crash.’ ”

I visited the scene and was briefed by incident command. Please pray for the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy. Team in process of notifying them. — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 30, 2019

Snell added: “It all happened over the course of about 10 seconds, and it went from watching an airplane trying to climb and fly, to a huge fireball with debris everywhere. It was really awful.”

The National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Several others witnessed the crash and captured video footage of its aftermath.

“He got onto the runway, went down the runway, started taking off,” witness Peter Drake told KDFW. “He got to about 200 feet, and I saw him starting to lose power and his altitude, and then I see him just roll over and came straight down right into the building.”