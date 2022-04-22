Texas National Guard Soldier Missing and Feared Drowned amid Rescue of Migrant from River
A Texas Army National Guard soldier went missing along a river near the border of Mexico on Friday, the Texas National Guard said in a statement to PEOPLE.
The soldier had been assigned to Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Military Department said.
"A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident, Friday April 22, 2022 in Eagle Pass, Texas," the Texas Military Department said.
The department said any reports that the soldier had drowned were "inaccurate" as of Friday afternoon.
"The soldier has not been found," the department explained. "We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate."
The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are searching for the soldier.
According to Fox News, the soldier went missing during an attempt to rescue migrants. The New York Times confirmed the mission took place at the Rio Grande.
Sheriff Tom Schmerber of Maverick County told the Times that the soldier had been trying to rescue a migrant woman who had difficulty traversing the water.
The soldier appeared to have been swept away by the river's current.
"It's very dangerous, this river, the Rio Grande — it's very tricky," Sheriff Schmerber told the Times.
The woman survived the incident and made it across the border into the U.S., the outlet added.