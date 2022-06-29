Texas Mom Welcomes 2 Babies Conceived 1 Week Apart in Extremely Rare Phenomenon

"Everyone in the room was in shock," Cara Winhold said of finding out she wasn't just having one baby, but two

Cara Winhold, Mom Gets Pregnant with Second Child While Already Pregnant in Extremely Rare Phenomenon

A Fort Worth, Texas, mom is celebrating being a mom of three after she welcomed twin boys in quite the unusual way.

Cara Winhold had already suffered three miscarriages when she became pregnant last spring. So when she arrived at a five-week appointment to check on what she believed was one fetus in April 2021, she was extra cautious.

"I hated that I felt that way," Winhold, 31, told TODAY Parents in a feature published on Monday. "I wanted to be optimistic."

"The losses really took a toll on us," she said of her previous miscarriages.

Still, when a sonographer couldn't find a heartbeat at her initial appointment, Winhold told the outlet, "It was still early. I knew I couldn't lose hope. It's not uncommon to not see a heartbeat at five weeks."

Two weeks passed before the math teacher and her husband Blake's next appointment. By then, Winhold confessed to TODAY that she was "petrified," adding: "My blood pressure must have been so high. I remember sitting in the doctor's office shaking."

Her emotions went from nervous to elated as she got the surprise of a lifetime: a healthy heartbeat was discovered for one baby, along with a second baby who wasn't there before, she said.

"Everyone in the room was in shock," Winhold recalled to TODAY.

The rare incident is known as superfetation, which occurs when an egg is released from a woman's ovary after she may be pregnant already, and implants alongside the first embryo in the uterus some time later.

She told the outlet that her OBGYN suspects she conceived the babies one week apart.

On Oct. 25, 2021, the couple, who also share 3-year-old son Wyatt, welcomed boys Colson and Cayden. The "older" twin Colson weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces; and Cayden was born at 4 pounds, 9 ounces.

Winhold also posts proud boy-mom moments with her twins and Wyatt on her TikTok page @mommawinhold, where she told her shocking story of welcoming the twins.

