Carol Hardy was killed and her teenage son and four others were injured in the crash

Tx. Mom Killed After Tire Crashes into Her Car While Driving Home from Son's Baseball Tournament

A Texas mother died and five others, including her teenage son, were injured after an errant tire crashed into her vehicle as she was driving on a highway, authorities confirmed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the fatal incident in a press release that identified Carol Hardy, 52, as the crash's lone fatality.

Authorities said the accident unfolded on Thursday around 7:15 p.m, on US-59 near Roman Forest Blvd. in Montgomery County.

A Dodge truck was traveling north on the highway when its front left tire broke loose, crossed into the southbound lane and struck Hardy's GMC Sierra.

As a result, Hardy's vehicle crashed into a Buick Lacrosse, which was also traveling south on US-59. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Texas DPS.

In addition to the one fatality, authorities said a total of five people were injured, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

One of those people was Hardy's teenage son, Kayden, who suffered minor injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up on the family's behalf.

Hardy and Kayden were on their way home from a baseball tournament in Lufkin when the crash happened, according to the page.

"Carol was a mother of two, [to] Kayden and Caly, and wife to Ron Hardy," the page read. "She was her kids' biggest fan, and quite possibly the nicest person you've ever met."

The driver of the Buick, 42-year-old New Caney resident Christopher Stephens, was transported to Memorial Hermann (Kingwood) before being treated and released, according to the release.

Authorities also said the driver of the Dodge truck, a 16-year-old male from Cleveland, Texas, did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed and authorities are continuing to investigate.

Following the incident, Amanda Lewis set up a GoFundMe page to assist the Hardy family with funeral costs and hospital bills, which has since raised more than $7,000.

"This is an unexpected loss that has left her family completely heartbroken," the page said.