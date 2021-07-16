Kaitlyn Fullerton did not expect to welcome her second child when her husband pulled over so she could use the restroom at a Pilot Gas Station in Beasley

Texas Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Gas Station Bathroom: 'I Couldn't Believe It'

A road trip home took an unexpected turn for one mom when she gave birth to her second child in a gas station during a bathroom break.

Kaitlyn Fullerton and her husband Sergio Mancera were driving from Houston to their home in Victoria on Sunday when the unbelievable moment occurred, according to Fox affiliate KRIV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point in their trip, Fullerton, 22, told her husband that she needed to use the restroom, so he pulled over into a Pilot Gas Station in Beasley.

"I started feeling a lot of pressure down there. Like, it was really uncomfortable," Fullerton, who was nine months pregnant at the time, recalled to KRIV.

As Mancera waited in the car with their 3-year-old son Nikolai, Fullerton made her way into the bathroom stall — and was shocked by the events that followed.

"I kept on feeling like a water pressure... because whenever I stood up, my water broke," she explained to ABC affiliate KTRK.

It was then that Fullerton started praying. "My God, please don't let me have this baby in this restroom," she recalled saying to KRIV.

But Fullerton's baby had other ideas, and it wasn't long before the newborn made his entrance into the world.

"I was standing up the whole time," Fullerton, who works as a licensed vocational nurse, told KRIV. "I felt the head and then he just came right out and I like grabbed him. I was holding him right here close to me and that's when somebody outside the restroom was like, 'Do you need help?'"

RELATED VIDEO: California Woman Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Husband Crashes Car

That person ultimately helped flag down Mancera in the parking lot and tell him what had occurred, according to the outlet. Upon hearing the news, the new father of two was completely shocked.

"I looked up, saw a woman saying, 'Hey, your wife just gave birth,' and I was like, 'What!?'" he recalled to KRIV.

"I couldn't believe it," he noted to KTRK.

Mancera and their son quickly made their way into the gas station, where he began recording his wife holding their new son, Callihan, in a towel. The video was later posted to TikTok, where it garnered millions of views, KTRK reported.

"It's crazy to think she gave birth in the restroom," Mancera told KRIV. "Once I got to the restroom, she was over there all happy, smiling at me, like nothing happened."

"She's a strong one right there. She did a great job," he continued.

Following their son's unexpected arrival, Fullerton and baby Callihan were transported to a hospital, where they stayed until Tuesday, according to KRIV.

"Afterwards I didn't feel any pain at all, except I still felt the contractions because I didn't deliver my placenta until I got to the hospital," Fullerton explain to the outlet. "That's when it started to hurt. Delivering the placenta hurt more than delivering the baby."

Today, the family of four is all home and healthy — and counting their blessings for their newest bundle of joy, who weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, KRIV reported.

"His middle name is Eliseo and it means God is my salvation," Fullerton told the outlet of her son.