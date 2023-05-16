Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Chemo

"Mother's can do incredible things," Texas Oncology wrote in a tribute to Emily Williams, who also went on to run a marathon months later

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 16, 2023 04:00 PM
Emily Williams, Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Treatment
Emily Williams and baby girl. Photo: Cynthia Hamilton Photography | @cynthia_hamilton_photography

A Texas mom has a lot to celebrate.

Emily Williams, 41, learned she was pregnant with her second child last May after undergoing seven rounds of in vitro fertilization, according to NBC affiliate KXAN-TV. Just one month later, she discovered a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"When I first was diagnosed, I think what the scariest part for me was we went through all this effort to get pregnant," Williams told ABC station KVUE.

With the health of her baby in mind, Williams didn't start receiving chemotherapy until she was in her second trimester, per KXAN-TV. Instead, her doctors at Texas Oncology started with a single mastectomy.

As she underwent treatment, Williams was up to something else as well: "training to run a marathon," according to the treatment and research provider.

In January, just five days after finishing chemo, she went into labor, according to KVUE.

As luck would have it, her obstetrician and surgical oncologist were together at the time and both came to deliver her baby girl, reported KXAN-TV.

"It was kind of almost like the two worlds coming together on my delivery day," Williams told the outlet. "That really made my delivery just an amazing experience."

Emily Williams, Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Treatment
Cynthia Hamilton Photography | @cynthia_hamilton_photography

Then, two months later, the mom of two celebrated another massive accomplishment: earning a medal at the London Marathon.

"Mothers can do incredible things," Texas Oncology wrote in a social media post in honor of Mother's Day.

Emily Williams, Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Treatment
Courtesy of Emily Williams

"It was going to be my fourth marathon. So that was a motivation," she told KVUE, noting that she also raised over $6,000 for the American Institute for Cancer Research.

"It was just such an emotional experience," she told KXAN-TV. "I broke down in tears and was just like, 'This is the end. I mean, I'm done.' It was the perfect way, I think, to wrap up my whole journey."

